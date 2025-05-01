Older Americans Are Redefining Romance Online, New Data From Datemyage

69 per cent said as they age, mental connection becomes more important than being in the same city

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Older Americans Month, DateMyAge , an online communication platform for those over 45, conducted a new study on relationship trends among older singles. The survey reveals that the vast majority of older Americans are far more self-assured in what they want out of relationships and prioritize mental connection. As they tackle shrinking social circles and lack of options in their physical communities, many see online connection and virtual intimacy as the solution to loneliness.

Singles are Older and Wiser

When respondents were asked about how their sentiments around relationships have changed as they age, 69 per cent of respondents said being in the same city is less important than mental connection. A further 91 per cent said mental connection is more important than physical connection – showing that as we age, the most important building block of relationships is an emotional and intellectual bond.

Additionally, with their wealth of life experience, 84 per cent said they are now more confident in what they want as they age. For older women in particular, they are far more confident in themselves than their younger counterparts. Almost 4-in-5 (79%) of women on DateMyAge are willing to make the first move, almost double the women on Dating, a similar platform with a younger audience, which said the same (41%).

"As we get older, people become more attuned with what they want for themselves and their relationships," said Sandra Mason, 'Golden Bachelor' alum and relationship expert at DateMyAge. "More often than not, that means prioritizing connections with people who are at the same life stage, have the same interests and hold similar values. These focuses are ideal for meeting people online, as it takes away physical barriers and allows people to find like-minded companions anywhere in the world."

Shrinking Social Circles

Beyond romantic relationships, 79 per cent said they wish they had more friends to talk to. A concerning 87 per cent of respondents worry more about being alone as they age, and over 3-in-4 (76%) said they find it harder to make connections with new people. As we age, it becomes far more difficult to meet new, meaningful connections in real life, as it is increasingly challenging to find others in similar stages of life organically. There is no common gathering space like there was in younger years, such as through university, work or social hobbies.

"Unfortunately, our pool of potential connections grows smaller as we get older. This is true for romantic relationships, but also for friendships," added Mason. "Social connection, both romantic and platonic, are essential for mental and physical well-being. For many older Americans who don't have a close social circle where they live, finding new connections online is essential to maintain their mental health."

Technology Opens New Doors for Older Users

In order to build new relationships and find companionship, older Americans are turning to online platforms. Social Discovery Group (SDG) is one of the world's largest social discovery companies, uniting 60 brands with 500 million users, and DateMyAge has the fastest growing user base out of the entire portfolio of SDG brands.

Not only are older users incredibly active online, 90 per cent of the DateMyAge community use the platform's video date feature. This shows that older users are just as adept and open to technology as their younger peers.

Overall, virtual intimacy opens up a new door for older Americans to be able to find love, friendship and companionship. It gives them access to potential connections around the world, unhindered by physical limitations.

About DateMyAge

DateMyAge (DMA) is an online communication platform for singles over 45, focused on fostering deep, meaningful online connections. It addresses the challenge of building connections in midlife, offering a respectful, safe community for those seeking long-term online relationships or global connections, sharing life experiences, and exploring new cultures together. DMA stands out by valuing genuine, verified interactions, ensuring a trustful environment free from ageism, and promoting real, fulfilling online companionships.

About Social Discovery Group

Social Discovery Group is one of the world's largest social discovery companies, uniting 60+ brands with 500 million users, including Dating and DateMyAge. SDG solves the problems of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection with the help of digital reality. Its products include international dating sites, social and entertainment apps with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. SDG products redefine the way people interact and connect with each other. For more information, please visit .

