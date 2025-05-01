Over 70,000 Missing Persons Reported In Ukraine Dobroserdov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than 70,000 individuals are currently listed as missing and actively being searched for across Ukraine.

Artur Dobroserdov, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Today, we have over 70,000 people are listed as missing, including military personnel, civilians, foreign nationals, and stateless persons-provided they were legally residing in Ukraine," Dobroserdov stated.

He added that the Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances includes data on 2,740 individuals who were minors at the time of their disappearance. "Even if they are now adults, we document their cases from the moment they went missing," Dobroserdov clarified.

According to him, a significant number of those still missing are military personnel. "Each component of the Security and Defense Forces independently determines how and to what extent this information is disclosed," he explained.

Dobroserdov noted that search efforts have concluded for over 12,000 individuals who have been located-either returned from captivity through exchanges, released, or identified among the deceased.

"There is also a dedicated section in the Register for unidentified bodies. These numbers are constantly changing, as new bodies are recovered from the front lines, repatriations take place, and further identifications are made," the Commissioner added.

