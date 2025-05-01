Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Woman With Drone In Suburbs Of Kherson

2025-05-01 07:05:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the suburbs of Kherson, in the village of Antonivka, Russians attacked a woman with a drone, she was injured.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“Around 11:00, Russians attacked a resident of Antonivka with a drone,” the report says.

As noted, a woman born in 1956 sustained explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to her legs and chest as a result of the UAV's explosive drop.

The victim was hospitalized.

Read also: Russian troops shell Kherson , two wounded

Kherson RMA informs that the victim was taken to a medical facility from Antonivka by police officers.

As reported by Ukrinform, a farmer exploded on an explosive device in a field in the Kalynivka community of Kherson region .

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN01052025000193011044ID1109495570

