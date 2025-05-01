Russians Attack Woman With Drone In Suburbs Of Kherson
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
“Around 11:00, Russians attacked a resident of Antonivka with a drone,” the report says.
As noted, a woman born in 1956 sustained explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to her legs and chest as a result of the UAV's explosive drop.
The victim was hospitalized.Read also: Russian troops shell Kherson , two wounded
Kherson RMA informs that the victim was taken to a medical facility from Antonivka by police officers.
As reported by Ukrinform, a farmer exploded on an explosive device in a field in the Kalynivka community of Kherson region .
The photo is illustrative
