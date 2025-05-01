Russian Troops Attempting To Destroy Huliaipole With Airstrikes Voloshyn
Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.
"It can be said that [the enemy] is relentlessly trying to annihilate the settlement of Huliaipole through air strikes. Each day, at least two and a half to three dozen guided missiles hit it, and the enemy occasionally deploys guided aerial bombs in the attacks,” the spokesperson said.Read also: Drone attack on Odesa : Couple killed, 15 injured, including 6 hospitalized
Voloshyn also noted that the occupiers are intensifying their use of guided aerial bombs in Kherson.
“The situation in the south remains highly challenging. The enemy continues to escalate its attacks, increasing artillery shelling, air strikes, and kamikaze drone assaults. Kherson, in particular, has been frequently targeted by these kamikaze drones,” Voloshyn stated."
As Ukrinform reported, the day before, on April 30, the Russian army attacked the frontline village of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region with Grad MLRS.
