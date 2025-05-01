403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cmte: Grievances For Those Having Kuwaiti Citizenships Withdrawn Open Next Sun.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The Government's Grievances Committee for the Kuwaiti citizenship said on Thursday that doors would be open next Sunday for individuals who were contesting the withdrawal of their citizenships.
In a statement to KUNA, chair of the committee Justice Ali Al-Dhubaibi revealed that the first phase of contesting process would be done online via a link provided by the committee.
The first phase would be for those who lost their citizenship between February 20, 2024 and April 30, 2025 and had their names published in the official gazette, he indicated, adding that the period for grievances would be 60 days starting on Sunday, May 4.
The second phase will include individuals whose citizenships were withdrawn post April 30, 2025 and had their names publish in the official gazette, added Al-Dhubaibi who revealed that the period for grievances would be also be within 60 days.
He pointed out that the () link would be established during working days starting next Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 02:00 p.m. (local time) and persons could apply and upload their documents during the said period.
The committee, he said, would not take into consideration of any grievances submitted via any other means, revealing that the WhatsApp numbers 50333555 and 51111888 were established for inquiries.
The government established on March 11, 2025 the Grievances Committee for the Kuwaiti citizenship, which was tasked to look into motions that contested the decisions of withdrawing the citizenships. (end)
jy
In a statement to KUNA, chair of the committee Justice Ali Al-Dhubaibi revealed that the first phase of contesting process would be done online via a link provided by the committee.
The first phase would be for those who lost their citizenship between February 20, 2024 and April 30, 2025 and had their names published in the official gazette, he indicated, adding that the period for grievances would be 60 days starting on Sunday, May 4.
The second phase will include individuals whose citizenships were withdrawn post April 30, 2025 and had their names publish in the official gazette, added Al-Dhubaibi who revealed that the period for grievances would be also be within 60 days.
He pointed out that the () link would be established during working days starting next Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 02:00 p.m. (local time) and persons could apply and upload their documents during the said period.
The committee, he said, would not take into consideration of any grievances submitted via any other means, revealing that the WhatsApp numbers 50333555 and 51111888 were established for inquiries.
The government established on March 11, 2025 the Grievances Committee for the Kuwaiti citizenship, which was tasked to look into motions that contested the decisions of withdrawing the citizenships. (end)
jy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment