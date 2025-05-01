AMETEK Announces First Quarter Results

BERWYN, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME ) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

AMETEK's first quarter 2025 sales were $1.73 billion, in-line with the first quarter of 2024 sales. Operating income increased 2% to $454.8 million, and operating margins were up 60 basis points to 26.3%, both versus prior year's adjusted results. Free cash flow to net income conversion was 112% in the quarter.

On a GAAP basis, first quarter earnings per diluted share were $1.52. Adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.75 per diluted share, up 7% from the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings adds back non-cash, after-tax, acquisition-related intangible amortization of $0.23 per diluted share. A reconciliation of reported GAAP results to adjusted results is included in the financial tables accompanying this release and on the AMETEK website.

"AMETEK delivered excellent results in the first quarter with high single digit orders growth, outstanding operating performance, solid free cash flow conversion and strong margin expansion," stated David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The proven strength and flexibility of the AMETEK Growth Model, coupled with exceptional operational execution, enabled us to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment and deliver earnings solidly above our expectations."

Electronic Instruments Group (EIG)

EIG sales in the first quarter were $1.14 billion, down 1% from the first quarter of 2024. EIG's operating income in the quarter was up slightly to $354.1 million with operating income margins of 31.0%, up 50 basis points versus the prior year.

"EIG posted solid first-quarter results with continued excellent operating performance leading to outstanding operating margins and strong margin expansion," stated Mr. Zapico. "Our diverse portfolio of highly differentiated technologies positions our EIG businesses to benefit from long-term secular growth drivers across attractive markets."

Electromechanical Group (EMG)

EMG sales in the first quarter were a record $588.3 million, up 2% from the first quarter of 2024. EMG's first quarter operating income was up 7% to $128.7 million, and operating income margins were up 120 basis points to 21.9% in the quarter, versus the prior year's adjusted results.

"EMG's first quarter results were excellent, with solid organic sales growth, robust orders growth, strong operating performance and outstanding margin expansion," added Mr. Zapico. "We are encouraged by the solid sales and orders growth in the quarter, in particular within our Paragon Medical business, which saw a sizeable increase in orders in the quarter."

2025 Outlook

"I am very pleased with AMETEK's strong results in the first quarter. Our results highlight the robust and durable nature of the AMETEK Growth Model and the flexibility of our distributed operating structure," stated Mr. Zapico. "These characteristics have proven to be key differentiators for AMETEK during prior periods of macroeconomic uncertainty."

"While uncertainty has increased as a result of the global trade dynamics, we believe we can offset tariff headwinds through the implementation of mitigation actions. As a result, we continue to expect overall sales for the year to be up low single digits compared to 2024 and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $7.02 to $7.18, up 3% to 5% versus the comparable basis for 2024," noted Mr. Zapico.

About AMETEK

AMETEK (NYSE: AME ) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit .

Forward-looking Information

Statements in this news release relating to future events, such as AMETEK's expected business and financial performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These factors and uncertainties include risks related to AMETEK's ability to consummate and successfully integrate future acquisitions; risks with international sales and operations, including supply chain disruptions, tariffs, trade disputes and currency conditions; AMETEK's ability to successfully develop new products, open new facilities or transfer product lines; the price and availability of raw materials; compliance with government regulations, including environmental regulations; changes in the competitive environment or the effects of competition in our markets; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; and general economic conditions affecting the industries we serve. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

