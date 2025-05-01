Sea And Air Travel Take Centre Stage At ATM 2025 As Passenger Numbers Surge



In an exclusive fireside chat on the Global Stage at ATM, Paul Griffiths, CEO Dubai Airports, provided an update on passenger numbers and outlined how innovations such as AI are transforming the airport experience In addition, a panel of experts discussed the emergence of the cruise industry in the region and strong worldwide growth

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 May 2025: Sea and air travel have been under the spotlight at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) this week as the event welcomed international leaders from the aviation and cruise industries. Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, shared updates on the latest passenger numbers as well as his fascinating perspective on the future of aviation and the airport experience. Meanwhile, a panel of experts gathered to discuss the progress made in establishing the Arabian Gulf as a premier global cruise destination.

Dubai Airports is poised for another record-breaking year following a strong start to 2025, with January alone seeing 8.5 million passengers and projections pointing to 96 million by the end of the year. During the fireside chat, Griffiths highlighted the continued strength of key markets such as India, Saudi Arabia, the UK and the USA, underscoring Dubai's position as a vital global hub.

Driving this growth is Dubai Airports' commitment to innovation, with a focus on seamless, technology-driven passenger experiences, including facial recognition and AI. Griffiths also offered insights into the customer-first design strategy behind Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which comprises eight smaller concourses to minimise transit times and maximise comfort for travellers.

Speaking on ATM's Global Stage, Griffiths said:“In the future, customer preferences are not going to be driven just by price and the product on board an aircraft, but the convenience and quality of the customer experience on the ground at airports. There is no other place for Dubai Airports to aim for than number one.”

According to statistics outlined by Tourism Economics (An Oxford Economics Company) during the cruise industry panel discussion, between 2019 and 2024, global deployment in the industry increased by 25%, with a further 5% expansion achieved in 2025 so far. The Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific lead in terms of cruise deployment, and in the Middle East, the average number of cruise days spent in the region has increased by an impressive 125%.

When asked to outline key source markets for MSC Cruises, Angelo Capurro- Executive Director, MSC Group's Cruise Division said:“Last year, we welcomed a record 150 different nationalities and saw a particular increase in passengers coming from central Asia, driven by increased connectivity and better access to visas, combined with the appeal of the Middle East as a travel destination.”

The panel highlighted the Middle East's emergence as a global cruise destination, driven by infrastructure investments, regional collaboration and a growing appetite for cultural and immersive travel experiences. The launch of Aroya Cruises, Saudi Arabia's first luxury cruise line, was also a key topic, as well as the role of the Cruise Alliance in fostering regional collaboration and enhancing passenger experiences.

