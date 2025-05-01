Delhi Govt Directs Schools, Religious Places, Markets To Ban Single-Use Plastic, Launches 20-Day Mega Cleanliness Drive
The Delhi government also launched a special 20-day drive to remove garbage, debris from roads, and public spaces.“Top officials will be held accountable,” news agency PTI quoted CM Gupta as saying.
These announcements were made following a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Raj Niwas which was attended by district magistrates, deputy commissioners, DCPs, and department heads, the report said.
"In every corner of the city, cameras should be active. Every religious place, market and school has been directed to ban single-use plastic. Dust-prone areas will be greened through plantations, and cleanliness will be carried out twice daily 8 am and in the evening," CM Rekha Gupta said in a press conference.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
