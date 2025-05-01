403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’S Banking Deregulation Agenda: What He Wants, Why, And The Implications
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Fitch Ratings has reported that President Trump's push for deregulation marks a sharp pivot for the U.S. banking sector.
The administration wants to roll back or weaken many rules introduced in recent years, especially those that increased compliance costs or restricted mergers.
This shift aims to boost banks' competitiveness and profitability, but it also brings new risks and uncertainties for the industry. Trump's team has promised to repeal ten regulations for every new one imposed.
The administration has already moved to reverse stricter guidelines on bank mergers and consumer protections. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, now led by Republicans, has reverted to older, less restrictive merger review practices.
This change follows complaints from industry leaders that Biden-era rules slowed deals and discouraged new entrants. More than 4,500 U.S. banks could benefit, with community banks and regional lenders seeing the greatest relief from compliance burdens.
Bankers have welcomed the prospect of easier mergers and lighter regulatory touch. The $35 billion Capital One-Discover merger, still awaiting approval, is seen as a test case for the new approach.
However, some large banks remain cautious, holding off on acquisitions until the administration's policies become clearer. The administration also wants to reduce capital requirements imposed by the Basel III Endgame reforms.
These rules would have raised capital buffers for the largest banks by up to 19%, but industry pushback led to a reduction to 9%. Trump's team could further weaken or abandon these requirements.
Deregulation in U.S. Banking
Critics argue that eroding capital buffers and loosening oversight could increase systemic risk and make the financial system more vulnerable to shocks. Deregulation allows banks to streamline operations, enter new markets, and offer more products.
Past deregulation, such as the Riegle-Neal Act, helped banks expand across state lines and spurred innovation, including the rise of ATMs and online banking. However, it also led to greater market concentration and contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.
Fitch warns that rolling back consumer protections and increasing banks' involvement in crypto could raise operational and reputational risks. Trump's approach differs from Europe, where regulators continue to tighten rules and enforce Basel III reforms.
U.S. banks may gain a competitive edge in the short term, but the risk of policy reversals and politicized oversight could undermine long-term stability and planning.
The administration's protectionist trade stance, including new tariffs, could further complicate the landscape, boosting domestic lending but straining international operations.
Deregulation may improve bank profits and market access, but it also heightens the risk of financial instability and reduced competition.
As the regulatory pendulum swings, banks must balance new opportunities with the need to manage emerging risks. The industry's response will shape the future of U.S. banking and its role in the global economy.
The administration wants to roll back or weaken many rules introduced in recent years, especially those that increased compliance costs or restricted mergers.
This shift aims to boost banks' competitiveness and profitability, but it also brings new risks and uncertainties for the industry. Trump's team has promised to repeal ten regulations for every new one imposed.
The administration has already moved to reverse stricter guidelines on bank mergers and consumer protections. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, now led by Republicans, has reverted to older, less restrictive merger review practices.
This change follows complaints from industry leaders that Biden-era rules slowed deals and discouraged new entrants. More than 4,500 U.S. banks could benefit, with community banks and regional lenders seeing the greatest relief from compliance burdens.
Bankers have welcomed the prospect of easier mergers and lighter regulatory touch. The $35 billion Capital One-Discover merger, still awaiting approval, is seen as a test case for the new approach.
However, some large banks remain cautious, holding off on acquisitions until the administration's policies become clearer. The administration also wants to reduce capital requirements imposed by the Basel III Endgame reforms.
These rules would have raised capital buffers for the largest banks by up to 19%, but industry pushback led to a reduction to 9%. Trump's team could further weaken or abandon these requirements.
Deregulation in U.S. Banking
Critics argue that eroding capital buffers and loosening oversight could increase systemic risk and make the financial system more vulnerable to shocks. Deregulation allows banks to streamline operations, enter new markets, and offer more products.
Past deregulation, such as the Riegle-Neal Act, helped banks expand across state lines and spurred innovation, including the rise of ATMs and online banking. However, it also led to greater market concentration and contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.
Fitch warns that rolling back consumer protections and increasing banks' involvement in crypto could raise operational and reputational risks. Trump's approach differs from Europe, where regulators continue to tighten rules and enforce Basel III reforms.
U.S. banks may gain a competitive edge in the short term, but the risk of policy reversals and politicized oversight could undermine long-term stability and planning.
The administration's protectionist trade stance, including new tariffs, could further complicate the landscape, boosting domestic lending but straining international operations.
Deregulation may improve bank profits and market access, but it also heightens the risk of financial instability and reduced competition.
As the regulatory pendulum swings, banks must balance new opportunities with the need to manage emerging risks. The industry's response will shape the future of U.S. banking and its role in the global economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment