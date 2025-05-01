XPLR Infrastructure, LP Announces Date For Release Of First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Plans To Meet With Investors Throughout May And June

JUNO BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR ) today announced that it plans to report first-quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at . The company will issue an advisory news release over PR Newswire the afternoon of May 8, with a link to the financial results news release and related presentation on the company's website. As previously communicated, the company will make available its financial results only on its website.

Following the release of its first-quarter financial results, the company plans to meet with investors throughout May and June.

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR ) is a limited partnership that has an ownership interest in a clean energy infrastructure portfolio with long-term, stable cash flows. XPLR Infrastructure is focused on delivering long-term value to its common unitholders through disciplined capital allocation of the cash flows generated by its assets and is positioning itself to benefit from the expected growth in the U.S. power sector. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, XPLR Infrastructure's portfolio of contracted clean energy assets is diversified across generation technologies, including wind, solar and battery storage projects in the U.S., and an investment in natural gas pipeline assets in Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit: .

