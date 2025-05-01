BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2025, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 2, 2025.

