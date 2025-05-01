BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2025, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 2, 2025.
For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.
SOURCE BorgWarner Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment