Virat Wishes ‘Better Half’ Anushka On 37Th B’Day: We Love You So Much More Everyday

As his"better half" turned 37 on Thursday, star cricketer Virat Kohli penned a mushy note for Anushka Sharma, whom he called his best friend and safe space.

Virat took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself with his wife Anushka. The image shows the couple warmly embracing each other outdoors in a natural setting.

Virat can be seen wearing a light beige shirt and matching shorts, along with round glasses and a smartwatch. He has a beard and tattoos on his left arm. Anushka is wearing a sleeveless white top with matching white shorts. The two are looking at the camera and smiling.

“To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my better half , my everything. You're the guiding light of all our lives, We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love,” Virat wrote as the caption.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, amidst family and close friends. They welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021. They had their son, whom they named Akaay, in 2024.

In other news, the couple is moving to London. Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's husband, Sriram Nene, spoke about the topic during a chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, saying that it was becoming increasingly difficult for both the stars to raise their children in India due to the spotlight.

“They were thinking about moving to London because they can't enjoy their success (here). Anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated," Nene had said in the podcast.

He added, "Anushka and Virat are lovely people who just want to raise their kids normally."

On the acting front, Anushka was last seen on screen in the 2018 film“Zero.” She will next be seen in“Chakda Xpress,” a biopic of Jhulan Goswami.