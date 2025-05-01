Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Honored By CIANJ For State-Of-The-Art Environmental Innovation On Earth Day

The CSPR Phillipsburg team accepting the 2025 CIANJ Environmental Innovation Award

CIANJ Environmental Innovation Awards 2025 - Event Attendees

CIANJ Environmental Innovation Awards 2025 - Shawn LaTourette, NJDEP Commissioner

CSPR honored by CIANJ for leading solar panel recycling innovation, spotlighting scalable, zero-landfill solutions this Earth Day in New Jersey.

- Shawn LaTourette, NJDEP CommissionerPHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial Solar Panel Recycling (CSPR ) is proud to announce it was recognized with the "Implementation of State-of-the-Art Environmental Technologies" award during the inaugural Environmental Innovation Awards hosted by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ ) and COMMERCE Magazine in celebration of Earth Day.Held on April 22, the breakfast event spotlighted companies making meaningful contributions to environmental progress across New Jersey. CSPR's award highlights the company's leadership in tackling the solar industry's end-of-life disposition challenge through advanced photovoltaic (PV) panel recycling and circular economy practices.The event's keynote speaker, Shawn LaTourette, Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), spoke to the important intersection of environmental management, innovation, and the business community. Reflecting on the DEP's 55th anniversary, Commissioner LaTourette emphasized the urgency of environmental stewardship and private sector investment:“We must recognize the gains we've made, see what is before us, and harness community power to protect the earth. Necessity is the mother of invention-and environmental improvement grows our economy.”Commissioner LaTourette was instrumental in advancing CSPR's Research, Development & Demonstration (RD&D) Permit, granted by NJDEP in November 2024-the first permit of its kind in the state specifically for solar panel recycling. With landfills, many nearing capacity, the need to divert high-volume waste like PV modules is more critical than ever.CSPR's commitment to building scalable, sustainable recycling infrastructure align with New Jersey's broader goals of landfill diversion, circular economy adoption, and environmentally responsible business leadership.“We are honored to receive this recognition from CIANJ,” said Glenn Laga, President and Co-Founder of CSPR.“It was a privilege to be mentioned in Commissioner LaTourette's remarks as an example of how entrepreneurship, recycling, and environmental stewardship can come together to create real-world solutions that benefit the people of New Jersey. Our mission is rooted in innovation and responsibility-ensuring that clean energy doesn't leave behind a dirty footprint. We thank Commissioner LaTourette, the NJDEP, and CIANJ for their support and for sharing our vision of a zero-landfill future.”The 2025 Environmental Innovation awards and all honorees were featured in the April edition of CIANJ's COMMERCE Magazine . For more information on CIANJ, please visit .For more information about CSPR and its recycling initiatives, visit

