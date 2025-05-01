Psych Hub Launches Find Your People Campaign For Mental Health Awareness Month

The campaign offers resources to discover personalized mental health support and build meaningful connections for individuals feeling lonely.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Psych Hub , a leader in evidence-based behavioral health education, today announced the launch of its Find Your People campaign in commemoration of this May's Mental Health Awareness Month. The Find Your People campaign addresses the deepening sense of loneliness affecting individuals across the country. It encourages people to take small, feasible steps toward mental wellness, and spreads awareness on how to be a better ally for loved ones who may need support with their emotional well-being.

The rise in loneliness across the U.S. has become a critical public health concern. As many individuals substitute in-person interaction with online engagement, relationships have grown increasingly surface-level. New parents, young adults, and people from underrepresented backgrounds are especially experiencing disconnection at levels never seen before. The Find Your People campaign calls attention to these challenges while offering a path forward through self-care and accessible mental health support.

"We're a team of mental health advocates who believe in making your well-being and that of your loved ones easier to understand, prioritize, and act on," said Scott Healy, CEO of Psych Hub. "This campaign invites people to connect with their needs, with others, and with helpful resources. Our goal is to make that first step feel less overwhelming and more supported."

Matching You with the Right Support, Not Just Nearby Options

A key part of the campaign is Psych Hub's behavioral health care navigation solution, which matches people with mental health resources based on what they're experiencing, what they prefer, and how they identify. Psych Hub doesn't just focus on geographic proximity or insurance networks. Whether that means a therapist who shares a support-seeking individual's cultural background, a support group that fits their schedule, a digital tool they can use securely, or a clinically sound resource they can use to build knowledge, the solution offers real progress beyond standard therapist directories.

"As both a licensed psychotherapist and co-founder of Psych Hub, I know how critical it is for clients to feel truly supported right from the start," said Marjorie Morrison, LMFT, LPCC. "Our care navigation solution encourages individuals to find help that aligns with their lifestyle and values. In doing so, we're helping providers connect with the clients they're uniquely equipped to help."

Psych Hub's Commitment to Connection

With digital overload and reductions in face-to-face interactions worsening the loneliness epidemic, Psych Hub is compelled to emphasize the ways meaningful connections can change lives. The Find Your People campaign encourages individuals to reconnect in ways that feel authentic and manageable. This may include sending a text to check-in with a friend, practicing active listening, reaching out to someone they trust, or scheduling therapy.

Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, Psych Hub will provide valuable tools and share personal stories, all aimed at reducing feelings of isolation in the mental health journey. Specifically, its website will host educational materials designed to illustrate how meaningful connections manifest in everyday life and can prevent loneliness.

To further encourage self-reflection and proactive engagement, a brief well-being assessment is available. This tool, created by experienced psychologists, guides individuals to help them better understand their current level of social and mental well-being. By prompting introspection, the well-being assessment tool can serve as a catalyst for important conversations, whether internal or with someone they trust, about finding the right level of mental health support based on their specific needs

Ultimately, the Find Your People campaign emphasizes that prioritizing self-care is integral to supporting others and that seeking help is not as difficult as it may seem. The initiative promotes the message that connection is attainable and assistance is readily available. Psych Hub is ready to help you meet your mental health ally.

About Psych Hub:

Psych Hub is the leader in promoting access to evidence-based practices to improve outcomes across the behavioral health ecosystem. Tens of thousands of practitioners use Psych Hub's online video training to keep pace with the latest in proven treatment approaches and to earn continuing education credits across more than 100 subject areas. Over 30 million consumers have turned to Psych Hub's online educational resources when trying to help themselves or a loved one with mental health, addiction, or relationship challenges. Through Psych Hub 's behavioral health navigation platform, consumers can connect with high-quality care options across the full continuum of behavioral health needs and treatments, ranging from subclinical to clinical.

