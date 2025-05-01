Davidson-Davie Community College Selects Ecampus As Official Online Bookstore Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this partnership, students at Davidson-Davie Community College will have access to a variety of premium online bookstore tools and resources. The personalized eCampus online storefront will enable students to log in with a single sign-on, granting them quick access to course materials chosen by their professors, eliminating the need to spend time searching for individual required items. eCampus is committed to affordability and accessibility with their price match guarantee, ensuring students receive the best possible prices through the online bookstore. With a large selection of purchasing options, including new, used, rental, and digital course materials, as well as free shipping to campus, students can select the option that best suits their needs and budget. Additionally, students will gain exclusive access to the online Marketplace, where they can purchase course materials from third-party vendors, often at discounted rates.

This partnership also brings benefits to the faculty and professors at Davidson-Davie Community College. Through the single sign-on system, instructors can take advantage of eCampus's advanced research tools and simple adoption process to choose the required course materials for their students. With real-time access to availability and pricing information, professors can use the online bookstore's tools to select materials that best meet the specific needs of their courses, all while prioritizing affordability and accessibility for students.

"At Davidson-Davie, our top priority is providing our students, faculty, and staff with the resources they need to succeed," said Jennifer Starsick, associate vice president of Financial & Administrative Services. "We selected eCampus for their proven experience and commitment to affordability and innovation. This partnership will make it easier for students to access the materials they need at the best prices, while providing faculty and staff with streamlined tools to support teaching and learning."

About Davidson-Davie Community College

Davidson-Davie Community College ( ), which incorporated Davie County into its name in 2021, is a fully accredited, multi-campus college where students of all ages and backgrounds pursue academic and career-focused education in order to build successful futures. As one of 58 institutions within the North Carolina Community College System, Davidson-Davie offers more than 40 degree and professional certificate programs, as well as affordable college-credit coursework to students who plan to transfer to four-year schools. With a mission to serve the changing needs of students competing in a global environment, Davidson-Davie is committed to quality education, innovative and equitable learning experiences, training, and support across a wide range of 21st-century career fields.

About com

eCampus is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus and ecampushighered .

