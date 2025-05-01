WATCH Tonight: 'Lifelines Of Hope' Television Special To Highlight Toys For Tots And Its Extraordinary Work Bringing Joy To Children In Need

TRIANGLE, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Toys for Tots Program, the Nation's flagship children's Christmastime charity for 77 years, continues to make an extraordinary impact on children and families across the Nation – not just during the holiday season, but throughout the entire year. The Program recognizes that needs exist beyond seasonal boundaries, which is why Toys for Tots has evolved to provide continuous support to disadvantaged children whenever they need it most. One initiative that extends beyond Christmastime is Toys for Tots' Disaster Response and Recovery Program.

Once critical necessities have been delivered, the Toys for Tots Disaster Response and Recovery Program provides emotional relief and comfort in the form of toys, books, and other gifts, to children whose families have lost everything in the wake of natural disasters, turning despair into hope.

Tonight at 9:00pm on the CW Network, Lifelines of Hope will feature a special segment about how Toys for Tots provided emotional relief and comfort to families and children devastated by the California wildfires and Hurricane Helene.

Hosted by Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, Elizabeth Stanton, and Montel Williams, this inspirational program underscores that courage, generosity, and unity shine brightest when the world needs them most.

Throughout Lifelines of Hope, viewers will hear from Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, Dolly Parton, Billy Crystal, Gary Sinise, Bob Odenkirk, Luke Combs, and Eric Church, who share personal stories of how they've rallied support for communities in crisis.

While the core mission of Toys for Tots is their Holiday Program, Toys for Tots' year-round programs demonstrate an unwavering commitment that no child is ever forgotten. Whether supporting children of families affected by natural disasters, assisting families facing financial hardships, or supporting educational initiatives, Toys for Tots ensures that every child they reach feels valued and cared for.

"The joy on a child's face when they receive an unexpected gift is priceless," said LtGen Jim Laster, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "We are proud to be a year-round force for good, ensuring that children experience moments of happiness and encouragement that inspire them to dream big, no matter their circumstances."

For more information or to learn how you can support Toys for Tots year-round, please visit and tune in tonight to watch Lifelines of Hope on the CW .

Media Contact:

Ted Silvester

VP Marketing and Development

(703) 649-2021

[email protected]

SOURCE Toys for Tots

