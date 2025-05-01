Beyond Your Ears Campaign Spotlights Wide-Reaching Impact Of Hearing Loss For Millions Of People

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thereminds people that even a mild hearing loss can affect daily life, relationships and emotional well-being. This educational campaign runs in conjunction withandthroughout May, stressing the need for treatment and support to thrive with hearing loss.

"Our hearing is how we connect with the world around us-our relationships, our work and our social well-being can all be affected. We want to remind the millions of us who now have hearing loss to get not only treatment for our ears, but also support to stay connected in life," says HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley.

HLAA says highlighting the issue is crucial now that one in seven Americans have hearing loss , and numbers are rising according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A clinical psychologist with hearing loss, Alison Freeman, Ph.D., says in a recent article , "hearing loss is primarily a communication disability that affects every aspect of personality, mental health and interactions with family, friends, relationships, co-workers and society at large."

Hearing loss can bring hidden struggles, such as:



Isolation and loneliness when conversations feel overwhelming

Anxiety and stress from straining to hear in noisy environments

Depression and loss of confidence due to communication barriers Frustration with the stigma surrounding hearing aids and assistive technology

HLAA is also hosting a " Beyond Your Ears" panel discussion webinar featuring mental health experts and hearing health advocates. The free, captioned webinar will focus on strategies for success with hearing loss on May 21, 2025, 2-3 p.m. ET.

To find peers and feel empowered, HLAA also urges people with hearing loss to get involved . The 45-year-old organization educates the public about hearing health and advocates for accessible care, treatment and communication, providing a community of support for people with hearing loss throughout the country, including local chapters and events.

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the leading voice of the growing number of people with-and at risk of-hearing loss in the U.S. We advocate to increase access to care and treatment, break down stigmas through education and awareness, and empower people with hearing loss through a nationwide community of support. Our work impacts millions, improving the lives of people with hearing loss, and elevating the importance of hearing health and accessible communication, through national legislation and public policy, and a network of chapters, state organizations, and grassroots efforts. Our Walk4Hearing events raise awareness and funds in cities across the country and bring hope to families dealing with hearing loss. Visit hearingloss for more information.

