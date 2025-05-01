Onpage To Showcase Latest Incident Alerting & On-Call Management Platform At Mspgeekcon 2025

OnPage's giveaway at MSPGeek Conference

Swag #1: OnPage branded T-Shirts

Swag #2: OnPage branded Baseball Cap

OnPage executives will demonstrate newly released APIs that accelerate critical alerting and improve incident resolution for MSPs

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT

OnPage Corporation , a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, will exhibit at MSPGeekCon 2025, taking place May 4 – 6, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Dedicated to the managed services community, MSPGeekCon is an annual conference that brings together professionals from diverse backgrounds to enhance their skills, share knowledge and foster collaboration.

During the event, OnPage will showcase its latest innovation in incident response automation : the OnPage Public API and BlastIT API . These newly released APIs are designed to accelerate and optimize incident management by enabling real-time, automated alerting and mass notification workflows.

OnPage Public API allows seamless integration with ITSM, Monitoring platforms and incident response systems, empowering teams to trigger high-priority alerts directly from their existing platforms. Meanwhile, the BlastIT API enables organizations to instantly send mass notifications to large groups, ensuring rapid dissemination of critical updates during system outages, security incidents or emergencies. Together, these APIs enhance operational efficiency by automating escalation paths, supporting customizable messaging, and ensuring alerts reach the right responders via voice, SMS, and mobile push notifications.

Attendees are invited to visit OnPage's booth (#302) for hands-on demos and an inside look at how OnPage's technology empowers IT teams to stay ahead of critical incidents, ensure 24/7 coverage and minimize downtime. In addition, the team will be giving away T-shirts, baseball caps and Stonemaier Games gift cards to attendees.

WHEN

May 4 – 6, 2025



WHERE:

OnPage's Booth #302 at MSPGeekCon 2025

Rosen Plaza Hotel

9700 International Dr.

Orlando, FL 32819



To learn more and register for the conference, visit .

To learn more about the OnPage Public API and BlastIT API, visit onpage-public-api/ .

About OnPage Corporation:

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage's purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit .

Marketing Team

OnPage Corporation

+1 781-916-0040

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Incident Alerting and On-Call Management for MSPs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.