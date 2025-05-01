Ambassador Han Jing Visits Chilenje House In Memory Of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda

On April 29, 2025, Ambassador Han Jing led the Embassy team to visit the Chilenje House 394, the former residence of Zambia's founding President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, joined by representatives from the Zambia National Heritage Conservation Committee.

Embassy staff were impressed by the visit and saw it as a meaningful way to pay tribute to Dr. Kaunda on the occasion of the Kenneth Kaunda Day, as it refreshed memories on Zambia's independence history and the all-weather friendship forged by Chairman Mao and President Kaunda and other leaders of the older generation, which has withstood the test of time. It helped renew the commitment of all Embassy staff to sustaining the China-Zambia friendship in the new era and implementing the outcome of the FOCAC Beijing Summit to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership between China and Zambia.

Chilenje House 394 is a museum house in which Dr. Kenneth Kaunda lived from January 1960 to December 1962 and directed the fight for independence of Zambia. The House has been redecorated in its original colour scheme, and much of the furniture and personal effects used by the Kenneth Kaunda family at that time has been replaced in the original positions.

