Caste Census: PM Modi Wishes All Communities To Get Equal Benefits, Says K’Taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 1 (IANS) Karnataka BJP stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wish behind taking a decision to conduct a caste census along with the general census was to ensure that all communities receive equal benefits.

At the same time, the BJP attacked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging that on the pretext of implementing recommendations of the state's caste census report he wanted to sow the seeds of hatred.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, BJP state President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, stated that with the Central Government now taking the decision to conduct a caste census, all attempts to 'sow hatred' will end.

Welcoming the Cabinet's decision taken on Wednesday to conduct a caste census alongside the national population census he said,“There has been no caste census in India since 1931. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants justice for every citizen of the country and equal opportunities for all communities. He is serving the nation with the vision of ensuring justice for the most marginalised sections of society.”

He claimed that the Central Government's decision had taken the Congress by surprise and criticised the party for failing to initiate a caste census earlier despite having ruled the country for decades after Independence.

He further attacked the Karnataka government stating that the Chief Minister himself has not taken any concrete decision regarding the caste census.

“The earlier survey conducted during the previous term was meant to assess the Backward Classes, but is now being portrayed as a caste census,” Vijayendra claimed.

He alleged that state governments do not have the authority to conduct a caste census, and this power rests solely with the Central Government.

Vijayendra recalled that even senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Veerappa Moily had said that 10 years have passed since the caste census was conducted in Karnataka and that the timeline had lapsed.

"The Prime Minister's decision stems from the intention to deliver justice to all backward communities. There is no need to learn anything from CM Siddaramaiah in this regard," he added in response to another question.

Vijayendra also stated that the Congress, which is now making a huge noise about the caste census in Karnataka, does not even have an original report in hand.

He questioned on what basis the Commission headed by Jayaprakash Hegde submitted a report to the government, as the original Kantharaj report was unavailable.

Regarding the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Vijayendra remarked that some individuals were making statements just for publicity.

He said there was no need to respond to such comments and added that every Indian stands united on the Pahalgam incident.

"There is a strong public expectation for decisive action against the terrorists," he concluded.