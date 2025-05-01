403
Corinthians Clinches Narrow Win Over Novorizontino, Takes Lead In Copa Do Brasil Under New Coach
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corinthians began the third round of the Copa do Brasil with a 1-0 away win over Novorizontino on April 30, 2025, at Estádio Doutor Jorge Ismael de Biasi.
The match, marking Dorival Júnior's first game as head coach, saw Spanish striker Héctor Hernández score the only goal after a VAR review confirmed the play.
Dorival Júnior fielded a mixed squad, resting key players such as Raniele, Yuri Alberto, and Carrillo. He cited player fatigue as the reason, with several starters having played six or seven games in quick succession.
This approach followed a heavy 4-0 defeat to Flamengo, which exposed the squad's physical limitations. The coach prioritized a physically fit lineup, aiming to avoid further injuries and maintain competitiveness across tournaments.
The match started with Novorizontin pressing early. Goalkeeper Hugo Souza made a crucial save from Pablo Dyego in the opening minutes. Corinthians responded quickly; Matheuzinho set up Talles Magno, who crossed for Hernández to score.
The assistant initially flagged for offside, but VAR overturned the decision, confirming the goal. After the goal, Corinthians tightened defensively. Novorizontino controlled possession and created more chances, but lacked finishing quality.
Corinthians managed only four shots, with one on target, while Novorizontino registered 23 attempts. Hugo Souza's performance in goal proved decisive, as he made several key saves, especially in the second half.
Attendance reached 7,521, with gate receipts totaling R$ 665,720. Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio issued yellow cards to players from both sides, reflecting the match's competitive nature.
Dorival Júnior's substitutions in the second half, bringing on regular starters, aimed to stabilize the team as Novorizontino increased their attacking pressure. The result gives Corinthian a clear advantage for the second leg, scheduled for May 21 at Neo Química Arena.
A draw will see them advance to the round of 16, while Novorizontino must win to progress. Both teams face league matches before the rematch, with Corinthians hosting Internacional and Novorizontino visiting Atlético-GO.
This victory, achieved with a rotated squad and under new management, signals Corinthians' pragmatic approach to squad rotation and resource management.
The focus on physical readiness and defensive solidity reflects broader challenges faced by Brazilian clubs balancing intense domestic and cup schedules.
