Football Games For Thursday, May 1, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic competitions, South American women's football, or intense cup matches, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Domestic Leagues
Brazilian Women's Football
European Continental Competitions
Brazilian Domestic Competitions
South American Women's Football
Brazilian Futsal Competitions
North American Continental Competitions
Note: Times are displayed in AM/PM format based on the provided content, converted from the original 24-hour format. For the most accurate and up-to-date broadcast information, check local listings.
European Domestic Leagues
3:30 AM – Royal Antwerp x Anderlecht – Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
Channels: Disney+
6:00 AM – Club Brugge x Gent – Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
Channels: Disney+
8:00 AM – Rosenborg x Kristiansund – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Nottingham Forest x Brentford – Premier League (England)
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Brazilian Women's Football
10:00 AM – Fluminense x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
2:00 PM – Corinthians x Grêmio – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv 2
European Continental Competitions
11:00 AM – Tottenham x Bodo/Glimt – UEFA Europa League (Semifinal, First Leg)
Channels: Band and Youtube/@CazeTV
11:00 AM – Athletic Bilbao x Manchester United – UEFA Europa League (Semifinal, First Leg)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
11:00 AM – Djurgarden x Chelse – UEFA Conference League (Semifinal, First Leg)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
11:00 AM – Real Betis x Fiorentina – UEFA Conference League (Semifinal, First Leg)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Brazilian Domestic Competitions
11:00 AM – Operário Ferroviário x Vasco da Gama – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
11:00 AM – Brusque x Athletico – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
1:00 PM – Santos x CRB – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
1:30 PM – Criciúma x Red Bull Bragantino – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
3:00 PM – Botafogo-PB x Flamengo – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
4:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Vila Nova – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
South American Women's Football
4:00 PM – Brazil x Peru – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
Channels: Sportv 2
Brazilian Futsal Competitions
2:00 PM – Umuarama x Joinville – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
3:30 PM – Foz Cataratas x Praia Clube – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
North American Continental Competitions
6:00 PM – Cruz Azul x Tigres UANL – CONCACAF Champions Cup (Semifinal, Second Leg)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
