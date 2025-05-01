Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Thursday, May 1, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-05-01 06:15:15
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European domestic competitions, South American women's football, or intense cup matches, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Domestic Leagues

  • 3:30 AM – Royal Antwerp x Anderlecht – Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 6:00 AM – Club Brugge x Gent – Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 8:00 AM – Rosenborg x Kristiansund – Eliteserien (Norway)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM – Nottingham Forest x Brentford – Premier League (England)
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+


Brazilian Women's Football

  • 10:00 AM – Fluminense x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: TV Brasil
  • 2:00 PM – Corinthians x Grêmio – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: Sportv 2

European Continental Competitions

  • 11:00 AM – Tottenham x Bodo/Glimt – UEFA Europa League (Semifinal, First Leg)
    Channels: Band and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 11:00 AM – Athletic Bilbao x Manchester United – UEFA Europa League (Semifinal, First Leg)
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 11:00 AM – Djurgarden x Chelse – UEFA Conference League (Semifinal, First Leg)
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 11:00 AM – Real Betis x Fiorentina – UEFA Conference League (Semifinal, First Leg)
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV

Brazilian Domestic Competitions

  • 11:00 AM – Operário Ferroviário x Vasco da Gama – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere
  • 11:00 AM – Brusque x Athletico – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Amazon Prime Video
  • 1:00 PM – Santos x CRB – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Amazon Prime Video
  • 1:30 PM – Criciúma x Red Bull Bragantino – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere
  • 3:00 PM – Botafogo-PB x Flamengo – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Amazon Prime Video
  • 4:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Vila Nova – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere

South American Women's Football

  • 4:00 PM – Brazil x Peru – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
    Channels: Sportv 2

Brazilian Futsal Competitions

  • 2:00 PM – Umuarama x Joinville – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
  • 3:30 PM – Foz Cataratas x Praia Clube – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

North American Continental Competitions

  • 6:00 PM – Cruz Azul x Tigres UANL – CONCACAF Champions Cup (Semifinal, Second Leg)
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Note: Times are displayed in AM/PM format based on the provided content, converted from the original 24-hour format. For the most accurate and up-to-date broadcast information, check local listings.

