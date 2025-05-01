403
Senate Narrowly Blocks Bid To Overturn Trump’S Sweeping Tariffs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US Senate on April 30, 2025, narrowly rejected a resolution that aimed to overturn President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on foreign imports.
The measure, led by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden and Republican Senator Rand Paul, sought to end the national emergency declaration that Trump used to justify a 10% baseline tariff on nearly all US trading partners, along with higher tariffs on specific countries.
The vote ended in a 49-49 tie. Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were the only Republicans to support the resolution, joining all Democrats and independents.
Two senators who had previously opposed the tariffs-Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse and Republican Mitch McConnell-were absent. Their absence proved decisive, as their presence could have given the resolution a majority.
Senate Republicans then moved to table the resolution, effectively ending the effort. This motion passed 50-49, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.
Senate Vote on Trump's Tariffs
The outcome reflected the deep divisions within the Senate and the Republican Party over Trump's trade policy. While a handful of Republicans voiced concerns about the tariffs, most remained aligned with the administration.
The tariffs in question, announced by Trump on April 2 and referred to by the administration as "Liberation Day" measures, imposed a 10% baseline tariff on almost all imports.
The administration also raised tariffs on goods from dozens of countries, including a significant increase on Chinese imports. Trump argued these steps would remain until trading partners agreed to new bilateral deals with the United States.
Shortly after announcing the tariff , the administration paused most of the new levies for 90 days, except for those on China, while signaling ongoing negotiations with several countries. Despite this temporary pause, the 10% baseline tariff stayed in effect.
The House of Representatives, controlled by Republicans, had already taken steps to prevent any vote on a similar resolution before the end of September.
Even if the Senate had passed the measure, it would not have advanced further, as the White House signaled it would veto any attempt to roll back the tariffs.
The Senate vote underscored the limited options for lawmakers seeking to challenge the administration's trade actions and highlighted the ongoing debate over congressional versus executive authority in US trade policy.
