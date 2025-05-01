Waves Summit: PM Modi Hails 'Orange Economy' Ambani Sees Entertainment Industry Hitting $100 Bn In 10 Years 5 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, calling it a transformative platform that unites creators, storytellers, innovators, and policymakers from around the world.

The current era marks the sunrise era of the 'Orange economy' in India, the Prime Minister said adding that the three pillars of the Orange economy are content, creativity and culture.

PM Modi: Dawn of Orange Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of WAVES 2025 as a global platform bringing together artists, innovators, investors, and policymakers from over 100 countries.

"Today India is emerging as a global hub of music, film and gaming. With the orange economy booming, India's graphic and animation industry will face tremendous growth and bring economic prosperity for the nation" the Prime Minister said in his keynote address as he inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai.

"In the coming years, the creative economy can increase its contribution to India's GDP...Today, India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts...This is the dawn of the Orange Economy in India," he said.

Mukesh Ambani: Projecting Industry Growth

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, projected that India's media and entertainment industry, currently valued at USD 28 billion, could grow more than threefold to over USD 100 billion within the next decade.

"India's media and entertainment industry is today valued at USD 28 billion. It can grow to over USD 100 billion in the next decade. This growth will drive entrepreneurship, generate millions of jobs, and create a ripple effect across sectors," Mukesh Ambani said while speaking at the inaugural session of the WAVES 2025 conference.

Boney Kapoor: Applauding Government Support

Boney Kapoor praised the unified support from both the Indian central government and the Maharashtra state government for WAVES 2025.

Boney Kapoor described the initiative as“fantastic” and expressed optimism that the summit would significantly boost the entertainment industry, crediting PM Modi's encouragement and the governments' backing.

"It is a fantastic initiative," Kapoor said at the summit, adding, "We had PM Narendra Modi's encouragement. The entire government and the Maharashtra government are backing it. It is a great move to boost the entertainment industry."

Himesh Reshammiya: Celebrating Creativity

Bollywood singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya lauded Prime Minister Modi's vision for promoting creativity through WAVES 2025.

Himesh reshamiya expressed his honour at being part of the WAVES summit and described it as a monumental platform for artists and creators, signalling the beginning of a new chapter for India's creative industries.

Attendees of WAVES Summit 2025

The WAVES summit attracted a stellar lineup of Bollywood stars and industry leaders, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and many others.

Alongside film icons, the event also featured global media and technology giants, investors, and policymakers, all converging to celebrate and shape the future of the global creative economy under the theme“Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries.”