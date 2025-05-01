European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup Kicks Off In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

A total of 175 gymnasts from 25 countries will compete for the tournament medals.

Azerbaijan will be represented in individual competitions by Govhar Ibrahimova and Zohra Jafarova.

Individual performances will be held on the first day of the competition. In the qualification, graceful gymnasts will demonstrate their skills in handling a hoop and a ball.

The prestigious competition will also be attended by Sofia Raffaeli from Italy, who is a bronze medalist of the 2024 Paris Olympics, a five-time medalist of the World and European Championships, and the winner of the World Cup stage recently held in Baku.

Rising star of Hungary Fanny Pignitzky will also take to the mat of this tournament. She is a silver medalist of last year's European Championships and a bronze medalist of the World Championships.

Taisiia Onofriichuk from Ukraine, who has already won a bronze medal at these competitions, will also perform in Baku. Taisiia is the gymnast who won the most medals at the Baku World Cup.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.