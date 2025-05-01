U.S. Arms Exports To Ukraine: State Department Notifies Congress Of $50M License

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The U.S. Senate has received a notification from the State Department on the certification of a proposed license for the export of defense articles to Ukraine worth $50 million or more.

This was reported on the Congressional website , Ukrinform reports.

A communication from a senior official of the State Department's Legislative Affairs Bureau on the certification of a proposed license for the export of defense articles to Ukraine in the amount of $50 million or more was sent to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under the Arms Export Control Act.

This covers the export of defense articles, technical data and defense services to Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets, citing sources, reported that the Donald Trump administration had notified Congress of its intention to greenlight the export of defense articles to Ukraine through direct commercial sales (DCS) worth $50 million or more.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine needs 10 Patriot systems.

According to the president, Ukraine will try to achieve the appropriate consent from the United States to sell Patriot systems to the nation in war.