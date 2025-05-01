AFU: Russians Aim To Advance Into Dnipropetrovsk Region From South

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops are trying to enter Dnipropetrovsk region from the south.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, on television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy does not reduce its activity in the Novopavlivka direction, and today, over the past day, 16 assault actions were recorded there. In the morning, he also continues his assault actions, because he is trying his best to reach the point where three regions converge: the administrative border of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Donetsk regions. The enemy is also trying to enter Dnipropetrovsk region from this southern direction,” said Voloshyn.

In addition, according to the spokesman, the number of assault actions slightly decreased yesterday, in particular in the Orikhivsk sector.

“Yesterday, the enemy regrouped during the day and today again continues to assault with new forces with small groups of infantry in the direction of the settlements of Lobkove, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaki,” Voloshyn added.

As reported by Ukrinform, 196 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders were recorded at the front yesterday, April 30.

