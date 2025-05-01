Afridi Slams Indian Threats: 'We Are Battle-Hardened, Not Afraid'

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has strongly responded to recent threats from India, asserting that Pakistan will not be intimidated and emphasizing the strength and preparedness of the country's armed forces.

Speaking during a private TV program, Afridi said,“India is trying to scare us, but we've been living in a state of conflict for a long time. Our military is well-trained and fully capable of facing any challenge.”

Dismissing Indian allegations linking Pakistan to terrorism, Afridi stated,“Neither our country nor our religion supports terrorism. We have been victims of it and have fought against it for years. Our faith promotes peace.”

Afridi had earlier criticized the Modi government over the recent Pahalgam incident, in which 26 Indian tourists were killed, calling it“incompetent.”

His remarks prompted a sharp reaction from Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on X (formerly Twitter).

In response, Afridi posted a photo wearing military-style attire while holding a cup of tea, cheekily offering it to Dhawan.

The tension between India and Pakistan has intensified following the Pahalgam tragedy, with India threatening actions such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty - a move that has drawn a strong response from Pakistan.