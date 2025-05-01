Yamal Heroics Preserve Barca Champions League Final Dream

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: For 22 minutes Barcelona did not seem to believe they would reach the Champions League final, and then Lamine Yamal decided enough was enough.

Inter Milan raced into a semi-final first leg two-goal lead, but the 17-year-old star's brilliance helped Barca come from behind to secure a 3-3 draw on Wednesday and leave the tie in equilibrium ahead of the return in Milan next Tuesday.

After Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries produced two outstanding finishes even the most resolute fans started to wonder if this was a bridge too far.

It was Barcelona's first semi-final since 2019, and the team powered by teen spirit, shorn of injured top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski came up against an experienced, wily side, runners up in 2023 and looking to go one better this time.

It has been a decade since the Catalan giants last reached the final, winning in Berlin with Lionel Messi as their omnipotent leader, and Barcelona are dreaming of a return to Germany for the Munich final on May 31.

Fear tried to set in but Yamal was too quick for it. Three minutes after Inter's second, he struck.

After all, he said on the eve of the game he had left his fears behind playing in the park in his hometown of Mataro.

The winger, on his 100th appearance for the club, showed strength to shrug off Thuram, skill and speed to ditch Henrikh Mkhitaryan and produced a precise, lethal finish.

It sparked Barcelona's comeback, with Ferran Torres adding the second, and after Dumfries netted again for Inter, a Yann Sommer own goal left the tie even.

Yamal hit the woodwork twice and tied Federico Dimarco in knots, with Inter sending several players to help the Italian out, fruitlessly.

"I haven't done anything yet, I have so much ahead of me to do," warned Yamal after the game, speaking to CBS Sports.

"I have always thought (the quadruple was possible), I have a lot of trust in the team... I think we will go through."

After his devastating display, Inter manager Simeone Inzaghi said Yamal was a "phenomenon" and his own coach Hansi Flick a "genius", but most who see him on a regular basis were expecting this.

"We know what Lamine is like, he doesn't surprise us... he's a very decisive player," said Torres.

Raphinha, who forced Barca's third with a vicious strike which bounced in off the bar and then Yann Sommer, echoed those words.

"We all know the quality he has, how much he helps us," said the Brazilian.

The secret? 'Enjoy it'

Fresh from providing two superb assists in the Copa del Rey final as Barcelona beat Real Madrid, Yamal held his first ever pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

He said he did not compare himself to Messi, even though everybody else does, and then he went on to score a goal typical of the Argentine.

Like Messi so often did, the fearless teenager has a knack for delivering at key moments in the crucial games.

"In the big matches you see the quality of this player and he showed it today, it's really good to have him," said Flick, who credited Yamal with sparking the comeback.

It was reminiscent of his Euro 2024 semi-final goal against France, pulling his Spain level after Les Bleus had opened the scoring, on the way to winning the trophy.

Yamal has 15 goals and 24 assists in 49 appearances this season, but beyond the numbers -- behind Lewandowski and Raphinha for goal contributions -- what makes him truly special is the thrills he provides.

In that regard he is more like Brazil star Neymar than Messi, in his penchant for the spectacular and ease with which he pulls off tricks.

"I try and enjoy myself, I think that is the secret, to enjoy it," Yamal, who made his debut at 15, told CBS.

As Neymar did while at Barca, Yamal dyed his hair blond last week.

"I do it so the time ahead of the game passes quicker... I do it because I'm bored at home," he explained.

Everyone else will be too, counting down the days until the second leg.