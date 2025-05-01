7 Essential Tips For Vehicle Maintenance In Qatar's Summer Heat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As temperatures rise, summer presents a unique set of challenges for vehicle maintenance. High heat, intense sunlight, and increased road travel can accelerate wear and tear, reduce efficiency, and even compromise safety if not addressed properly.

Whether you're planning road trips or simply navigating city traffic, taking time for seasonal car care can extend your vehicle's life and enhance your driving experience.

This report outlines essential car care tips to prepare your vehicle for the summer months.

1. Maintain the cooling system

One of the most critical areas to inspect during summer is the cooling system.

The radiator and coolant are essential for regulating engine temperature, and failure to maintain them can lead to overheating-a frequent cause of breakdowns in hot weather.

It's important to check the coolant level and ensure it meets the manufacturer's recommended mixture of antifreeze and water.

Hoses should be inspected for any cracks or bulging, and the entire system flushed and refilled if this hasn't been done in the last two to three years.

The radiator fan must also be tested to ensure it's working efficiently, as it plays a vital role in preventing the engine from overheating when the car is idle or moving slowly.

2. Check tyre pressure and condition

Tyre maintenance is another crucial aspect of summer car care.

Heat causes air inside tyres to expand, which can lead to overinflation if not monitored.

Conversely, underinflated tyres generate excess heat due to increased rolling resistance, heightening the risk of a blowout.

Checking tyre pressure at least once a month-ideally when tyres are cold-is essential.

The correct pressure levels are usually listed on a sticker located inside the driver's door or in the owner's manual.

It's also important to inspect the tyres for visible damage such as cracks, bulges, or worn-out tread patterns.

If tyres are due for rotation, typically every 8,000 to 10,000 kilometres, doing so during the summer months can promote even wear.

Drivers should also ensure the spare tyre is in good condition and that a jack and other tools are present and functional.

3. Test the air conditioning system

Air conditioning systems see their greatest demand in summer, and a malfunctioning unit can quickly turn a drive into an uncomfortable ordeal.

Before peak temperatures set in, the AC should be tested to verify that it's blowing cold air consistently.

Any strange noises, weak airflow, or unpleasant odours could signal issues such as refrigerant leaks, mould build-up, or compressor problems.

In such cases, a qualified technician should examine the system.

Additionally, replacing the cabin air filter can improve airflow and ensure the air inside the vehicle remains clean and allergen-free.

4. Inspect the battery

The battery is another component that often suffers in extreme heat.

High temperatures can accelerate fluid evaporation and promote corrosion on terminals, reducing battery life.

A quick visual inspection of the battery terminals for corrosion, combined with a cleaning using a wire brush if needed, can help maintain proper connections.

Ensuring the battery is securely mounted prevents vibration damage.

For older batteries, a professional load test is advisable to check their ability to hold a charge.

Replacing a weak battery in advance can prevent being stranded during the hottest part of the year.

5. Monitor fluid levels

Fluid levels play a significant role in keeping a vehicle running smoothly, especially during the summer.

Engine oil, for instance, can thin more quickly in high temperatures, affecting its ability to lubricate engine components effectively.

Following the manufacturer's schedule for oil changes and using a summer-appropriate grade of oil can mitigate these risks.

Transmission fluid, brake fluid, and power steering fluid should also be checked for proper levels and clarity.

Summer also calls for frequent use of the windshield washer, so refilling it with an appropriate cleaning solution helps maintain visibility by clearing away bugs, dust, and debris that accumulate during warm weather driving.

6. Protect the exterior and interior

Protecting the car's exterior and interior from sun damage is often overlooked but can be highly beneficial.

Direct sunlight can fade paint, dry out rubber trims, and cause dashboards or leather seats to crack.

Washing the car regularly helps remove abrasive dirt and pollutants, while applying a quality wax adds a layer of UV protection.

Parking in shaded areas or using a car cover can reduce prolonged sun exposure.

Inside the vehicle, using reflective sunshades on the windscreen helps lower cabin temperatures and preserve dashboard materials.

Leather seats benefit from routine cleaning and conditioning to maintain their appearance and prevent cracking.

7. Prepare an emergency: Kit for long trips

For those planning long trips, assembling a well-equipped emergency kit is a wise precaution.

Essentials such as bottled water, snacks, a flashlight, phone chargers, jumper cables, and a basic toolset can prove invaluable during unexpected stops.

It's also advisable to check and replace worn fuses and belts before travel, particularly when heading to remote locations.

A full vehicle inspection by a qualified mechanic can uncover potential problems before they become serious issues on the road.

Drive Smart This Summer

Summer places unique demands on your vehicle.

By proactively maintaining critical systems-such as the cooling system, tyres, air conditioning, battery, and fluids-and by taking steps to protect both interior and exterior surfaces, you can ensure your car remains reliable, efficient, and comfortable throughout the season.

With just a bit of preventative care, you can avoid breakdowns, extend the lifespan of your vehicle, and enjoy worry-free motoring under the summer sun.