Revolutionizing Wireless PCVR: Virewirx Unveils VX60 Portable – 60 Ghz Mmwave Excellence For Latency-Free XR Experiences Anywhere

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virewirx, a leading innovator in 60 GHz mmWave wireless networking technology, announces the launch of its latest product: VX60 Portable, a compact, free-roam wireless XR solution. VX60 Portable powers high-fidelity, ultra-low latency XR experiences virtually anywhere.

Traditionally, pop-up wireless VR arenas require hours of set-up and calibration and deliver results that disappoint provider and participant alike. When challenged to address these problems for a large VR event, Virewirx engineers conceived of VX60 Portable, a solution that requires minimal hardware and delivers the same extraordinary performance available in the Virewirx VX60 Ultra permanent installation. VX60 Portable is Virewirx's patented, millimeter-wave technology engineered to provide optimal free-roam wireless VR experiences in challenging networking environments.

VX60 Portable boasts:



High Fidelity: Cinematic visuals for PCVR

High Throughput: 2 Gbps+ speeds

Ultra-Low Latency: <15ms (Eliminates motion sickness)

Multi-User Support: Up to 16 concurrent users

Interference-Free: Does not interfere with Wi-Fi or cellular networks Rapid Set Up: Less than an hour to assemble and initialize

After demoing VX60 Portable, Walt Yates, former Program Manager for Training Systems for the Marine Corps, commented:

“Adoption of immersive wireless VR for training has historically struggled because of Wi-Fi and 5G bandwidth limitations. The compromise has been either to choose a tethered VR headset and limit mobility, or to accept low frame rates, latency, and generally poor performance. Scaling VR to concurrently train a class of students in a wireless VR system has remained unattainable until Virewirx VX60. After experiencing Virewirx's VX60 technology, I can say with confidence that VR will not have to suffer from these problems any longer. VX60 provides a network that can realize the potential for high performance, scalable wireless VR. The bandwidth is huge, and the stability is rock solid.”

While VX60 Portable is the ideal solution for training and simulation, it also best drives tradeshows and exhibitions, mobile VR entertainment, education, collaborative XR research, and more.

Pre-orders start May 1, 2025. VX60 Portable is available for $29,995.00.

About Virewirx

Founded by former Qualcomm C-Suite executives Paul Jacobs, Derek Aberle, and Matt Grob, Virewirx combines advanced wireless and multimedia technologies to enable seamless and secure data transmission at gigabit speeds. Virewirx's small but highly specialized team of experienced wireless engineers has developed VX60, an extensive 60GHz mmWave platform for next-gen wireless excellence. VX60 offers ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, interference-free data transmission, and is the optimal solution for large-scale free-roam XR experiences as well as industrial rapid data offload use cases.

Media Contact:

Maya Ramirez

...