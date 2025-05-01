The Towneplace Suites Suffolk Chesapeake Gets New Look Following A Major Renovation & Refresh

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUFFOLK, Va., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideally located on I-664 and near all Hampton Roads interstates, the TownePlace Suites Suffolk Chesapeake is welcoming guests with a fresh new look. The reimagined public space includes new furnishings for comfort seating and refreshed corridors. The hotel's 72 suites are upgraded with new carpeting and paint as well as enhanced furnishings, lighting, and soft goods. In addition, guests can relax around the pool with new furniture and umbrellas or workout in the fitness center featuring a new wall mural.

Guests may choose from studio, one and two-bedroom suites with separate living, dining, and sleeping areas, as well as fully equipped kitchens with refrigerators and microwaves. Amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, daily hot breakfast, a seasonal outdoor pool, a 24/7 market, onsite laundry facilities, and self-parking.

Managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC and owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., the TownPlace Suites Suffolk Cheasapeake is perfect for those traveling to the Hampton Roads region for business or leisure. The hotel's location in northern Suffolk borders the cities of Chesapeake and Portsmouth and is near the Bridgeway Commerce Center and the Harbour View Commerce Park. Business travelers will enjoy easy access to government facilities including the U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, JFCOM, NCDOC, Naval Station Norfolk, as well as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, SAIC, Sysco, Bon Secours, MITRE, Dana Incorporated, and Centex Homes. For leisure guests, the hotel is within driving distance to challenging golf courses, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, Colonial Williamsburg, and Virginia Beach. Great shopping and dining are nearby at the Chesapeake Square and McArthur Center malls. The TownePlace Suites Suffolk Chesapeake is located at 8050 Harbour View Blvd, Suffolk, VA, For more information and reservations visit or call 757.483.5177.

