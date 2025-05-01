Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Industry Report 2025: Revenues To Exceed US$395 Billion By 2030 Driven By Rising Demand For Targeted And Personalized Therapies

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Drug Delivery Systems - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) market is estimated at US$277 billion in 2024 and projected to post a CAGR of 6.1% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$395.2 billion in 2030.

The Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) market is growing significantly due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and the rising demand for personalized medicine. ADDS enhance drug release, boost bioavailability, and facilitate targeted delivery, leading to improved therapeutic results while reducing side effects.

The role of nanotechnology is crucial, as nanoparticles allow for accurate drug delivery for illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular and neurological disorders. Biologics and gene therapies create new treatment options using viral vectors and lipid nanoparticles, particularly for genetic and chronic conditions. Implantable devices provide continuous drug release, which enhances patient adherence to long-term therapy.

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) Regional Market Analysis

North America dominates the global Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) market, capturing 39.5% of the share in 2024. This dominance is due to the robust pharmaceutical sector, rapid approval of advanced drug delivery technologies, and substantial healthcare expenditures. The U.S. is at the forefront of this region, bolstered by advancements in injectable systems, a rising incidence of chronic diseases, and an increased inclination towards self-administration.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region, exhibiting a 7.6% CAGR during the period 2024-2030, propelled by enhanced investments in healthcare, a vast patient demographic, and R&D initiatives supported by the government. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are encouraging the adoption of drug delivery systems through favorable government policies and expanding clinical research capabilities. As these regions progress, the combination of technological advancements, growing demand for personalized treatment options, and better access to sophisticated therapies will influence the global landscape of the ADDS market.

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) Market Analysis by Route of Administration

The oral route of administration leads the Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) market with a market share of over 35% in 2024, benefiting from its convenience, non-invasiveness, and cost-effectiveness, particularly for chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Innovations in controlled-release formulations and nanotechnology enhance bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy, while simplified manufacturing and flexible dosage designs further support its dominance.

On the other hand, the injectable/parenteral route of administration represents the fastest-growing segment, with a projected 7.3% CAGR during the analysis period 2024-2030, propelled by the adoption of biologics, cell and gene therapies, and mRNA vaccines. The rising prevalence of oncology and immunology treatments, advancements in self-injection devices, prefilled syringes, and long-acting injectables contribute to this market growth. Injectable systems are becoming the preferred choice for precise drug delivery, particularly in complex treatment regimens. Ongoing advancements in polymer-based syringes and materials that enhance drug stability further promote market expansion.

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) Market Analysis by Vehicle/Carrier Type

The nanoparticles segment dominates the Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) market by vehicle/carrier type, holding an estimated market share of 30.9% in 2024, owing to their capability to improve drug solubility, allow for targeted delivery, and reduce systemic toxicity. They are widely utilized in oncology for targeted delivery of chemotherapeutics to tumor cells and in infectious disease treatment, where precise antibiotic delivery is essential. Ongoing studies into polymeric and lipid-based nanoparticles continue to expand their therapeutic applications.

In contrast, monoclonal antibodies are expected to be the fastest-growing carrier segment, with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030, driven by their ability to revolutionize treatments for cancer, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions through precise antigen targeting. Their capacity to deliver therapies directly to affected cells increases effectiveness while reducing side effects. The rise of bispecific and trispecific antibodies, along with progress in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), is broadening therapeutic options and fueling the rapid growth of this segment.

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) Market Analysis by Application

Oncology is the largest application segment in the Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) market, accounting for an estimated 22.9% share in 2024, driven by the growing need for targeted, effective cancer treatments with reduced side effects. The rising global cancer burden fuels demand for technologies like nanoparticles and liposomes, which enable precise drug delivery to tumor sites, enhancing therapeutic efficacy while minimizing harm to healthy tissues.

In contrast, the neurology segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030, driven by increased incidence of diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis (MS). Advances in blood-brain barrier-penetrating carriers, extended-release formulations, and gene therapies are expanding treatment possibilities, while localized delivery methods, such as convection-enhanced delivery (CED) and implantable devices, enhance therapeutic efficacy. Growing awareness, early detection, and continuous innovation in drug delivery technologies position neurology as a key area for future ADDS market growth.

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Scope

This global report on Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) analyzes the market based on route of administration, vehicle/carrier type, and application for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 25+



Abbott Laboratories, Inc.



AbbVie, Inc.



Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc



Alkermes, Inc.



AstraZeneca plc



Baxter International Inc.



Bayer AG



Becton, Dickinson and Company



Boston Scientific Corporation



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



Catalent, Inc.



Elixir Medical Corporation



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



Gerresheimer AG



Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.



HNS International, Inc.



Insulet Corporation



Johnson & Johnson



Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P.



Lonza Group AG



Medtronic plc



Novartis AG



Novavax, Inc.



Pfizer, Inc.



Recipharm AB



SHL Group



Stevanato Group Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) Market by Geographic Region



North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America) Rest of World

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) Market by Route of Administration



Oral

Injectable/Parenteral

Inhalation/Pulmonary

Transmucosal

Implantable Systems Others (Including Topical, Transdermal, Ocular & Otic, Targeted Delivery, Bioadhesive, and Hybrid Systems)

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) Market by Vehicle/Carrier Type



Nanoparticles

Monoclonal Antibodies

Liposomes

Polymeric Therapeutics

Prodrugs

Microparticles Other Vehicle/Carrier Types (Including Hydrogels, Implants, Viral Vectors, and Dendrimers)

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) Market by Application



Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Pulmonary

Ophthalmic

Infectious Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases and Allergies Other Applications (Including Diabetes, Urology, Gastrointestinal (GI) Disorders, Dermatology, Hormone Replacement Therapy and Gynecology)

