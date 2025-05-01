Focus School Software Selected By Puyallup School District As New Student Information System

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus School Software today announced that it has been selected by Puyallup School District, the sixth-largest district in Washington State, to replace its legacy Student Information System (SIS), eSchoolPlus.

Puyallup School District serves over 23,000 students across 34 schools and was the last remaining eSchoolPlus user in Washington. As PowerSchool moves to sunset eSchoolPlus, district leadership sought a modern, integrated, and future-ready SIS solution. After a competitive evaluation, Focus School Software emerged as the clear choice to support Puyallup's long-term innovation, security, and operational efficiency goals.

"Districts today need more than just a system of record-they need a flexible, scalable platform that supports evolving instructional and operational needs," said Andrew Schmadeke, CEO of Focus School Software. "We are honored to be selected by Puyallup and look forward to supporting their vision for the future of student information management."

Focus was selected for several key strengths:



Modern, intuitive interface for students, staff, and families.

Proven scalability, serving over 3.5 million students across 14 states.

Robust API and integration capabilities with 30+ third-party systems.

Transparent, all-inclusive pricing with hosting and support included. Dedicated compliance for Washington State reporting, including CEDARS submissions.

Puyallup's implementation with Focus will begin in 2025, with a full go-live targeted for the 2026–27 school year.

"Focus has a deep understanding of K-12 needs and a strong track record of successful SIS transitions," said Margaret Larkey, Executive Director of Technology for Puyallup School District. "Their commitment to collaboration and customer support aligns perfectly with our goals."

This selection underscores Focus's expanding national footprint as a trusted partner for school districts seeking comprehensive, future-focused SIS solutions.

About Focus School Software

Focus School Software provides scalable, web-based Student Information Systems for K-12 districts. Serving more than 3.5 million students across 14 states, Focus offers configurable SIS, ERP, and Gradebook solutions that prioritize compliance, integration, and intuitive design. Learn more at .

About Puyallup School District

Located in Washington's Puyallup Valley, Puyallup School District educates over 23,000 students across 33 schools. The district is committed to empowering every student to succeed in school, society, work, and life. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

John Uhler

Focus School Software

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (727) 390-7543

SOURCE Focus School Software

