Save The Storks Celebrates Superhero Moms And Brave Choices For Mother's Day 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ahna's story, featured in this Save the Storks Mother's Day blog post states that "in most superhero stories, the stakes are high. The hero is faced with a decision that could save lives, or ripple through future generations. What many people don't realize is that birth moms and adoptive moms carry that same power. One brave choice – to choose life, to choose adoption – can create a legacy that stretches far beyond one moment."

One of the most poignant parts of the Mother's Day blog post is this comment: "Thank you is the smallest form of gratitude. Those words hold weight with me. You have no idea what you could do with just that one sacrifice," says Ahna to her birth mother and other birth mothers out there. "Thank you for choosing to give your twenty-four-seven love and care for nine months to an unknown person and then giving them their life," she adds.

The incredible opportunity to serve at Save the Storks is not lost on its CEO, Diane Ferraro. Diane was adopted and has also been a foster mom and an adoptive mom to a teenager who was in the foster care system.

Diane stated, "Adoption is the most beautiful gift anyone can receive, and to my birth mom and all the birth mothers who have chosen adoption for their children, thank you." She added, "I will also be forever grateful to my adoptive mother. As Ahna mentioned in the interview, adoptive moms are so selfless, sacrificial and offer unconditional love to their children. My own motherhood journey included being a foster mom as well as a volunteer for many years with a foster family agency. It is important that we recognize the thousands of foster mothers across the United States who are helping to parent children and teenagers when their biological moms are unable to do so. You are all superheroes and from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being brave and fearless."

Mother's Day is on May 11th, 2025 in the United States. The prior day, May 10th, is Birth Mother's Day, and was established in 1990 by a group of birth moms.

Save the Storks is honoring all moms with a unique letter-writing campaign that will be shared on their social media platforms starting May 1, 2025.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks' mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman facing an unplanned pregnancy. This national organization that started in 2012 focuses on four key areas of impact: Elevating women's healthcare through strategic partnerships with pregnancy centers; Mobile Medical Clinics that bring women's healthcare directly to where it is most needed; Church and Community partnerships; and the Digital Platform for women, offering 24/7 access with real care and real options.

Learn more about Save the Storks at

Contact: Kristin Giddings , [email protected]

SOURCE Save the Storks