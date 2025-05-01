Bengal School Job Scam: Governor Sanctions Prosecution Of Partha Chatterjee, Manik Bhattacharya In ED Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 1 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose's office on Thursday announced that he has sanctioned the prosecution of two heavyweight Trinamool Congress leaders in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the multi-crore cash-for-school job scam.

The two whose prosecutions have been sanctioned by the Governor are the former Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, and party MLA and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education's (WBBPE) former President Manik Bhattacharya.

"On 30.04.2025, HG has sanctioned prosecution of Partha Chatterjee, the then Education Minister, Govt of West Bengal, and Manik Bhattacharya, the then President of West Bengal Board of Primary Education in an ED case," read a statement issued by the officer on special duty to the Raj Bhavan.

Chatterjee was arrested by ED officials on July 23, 2022, from his residence and since then, he has been in judicial custody. Later, he was also arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During the trial process, the counsel of both CBI and ED have described Chatterjee as the mastermind of the recruitment irregularities in both the parallel cases, the first relating to the recruitment of secondary and higher secondary teachers and the second relating to the recruitment of primary teachers.

Bhattacharya was also arrested by ED officials on October 11, 2022. However, he is currently out on bail.

Last month, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar had upheld an earlier order by a division bench of Calcutta High Court cancelling 25,753 teaching (secondary and higher secondary) and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools for West Bengal School Service Commission's (WBSSC) entire panel for 2016

It also accepted the observation of the high court that the entire panel had to be cancelled because of the failure on the part of the state government and the commission to segregate the "genuine" candidates from the "tainted" ones.

At the same time, a matter related to irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in different state-run schools, appointed by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), is in progress at the high court's division bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Reetobrata Kumar Mitra.

The fate of around 32,000 primary teachers appointed by the WBBPE and attached to different state-run schools in the state is at stake in the case.