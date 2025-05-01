We Don't Want 9-Year-Old Mehnaz To Be Disabled For Life

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– Four children were seriously injured on Monday in the Bara Lagharai area of Mamond tehsil, Bajaur, when a mortar shell landed inside their home's courtyard while they were playing. The shell reportedly came amid a clash between security forces and militants in the area.

The incident triggered a day-long protest as local residents blocked the road and staged a sit-in in the Lagharai Bazaar from morning until evening, demanding justice and accountability. The protest was called off after successful negotiations with the district administration.

Speaking to TNN, the uncle of the injured children, Khaista Khan, recounted the harrowing moment.“At around 9:30 in the morning, the children were playing in the courtyard when the mortar shell suddenly fell. Three of my nieces and one nephew were injured,” he said.“The explosion set the house on fire, and the children suffered severe burns.”

Three of the injured children are being treated at the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar. However, the condition of nine-year-old Mehnaz is critical, and she has been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. "Doctors are suggesting amputation of one of her legs," Khaista Khan said with emotion. "But we don't want our innocent child to be disabled for life."

Najeebullah Mamond, a young protester, told TNN that this was not the first such incident.“Similar events have happened before, but no one has taken them seriously. That's why we felt compelled to raise our voice on the streets,” he said.“What crime did these innocent children commit? We are demanding justice for them.”

Regarding the end of the protest, Najeebullah said the demands were presented in consultation with the affected family and were accepted by the authorities, leading to the conclusion of the sit-in.

Key Demands Presented During the Protest:

1. A government representative from Lagharai Scouts, along with the SP Police, ADC General, and Assistant Commissioner Nawagai, must be included in the tribal jirga to address the issue.



2. A departmental inquiry must be conducted into the incident, and those found responsible must be punished.



3. Free medical treatment and financial compensation must be provided to the injured children, and support should be extended to the affected family according to local customs and traditions.



4. Measures must be taken to prevent overspeeding of military vehicles and the unnecessary use of drone surveillance in the area.

Najeebullah warned that if authorities fail to fulfill the agreed demands, the protests would resume-this time at the district level.

Where Did the Mortar Shell Come From?

According to residents, the shell struck the house during an ongoing exchange of fire between militants and security forces in the Bara Lagharai area. Ubaid Salarzai, another protest participant, blamed the security forces' negligence.“Action against militants is understandable, but steps must be taken to ensure civilian safety,” he said.

This tragic incident underscores the ongoing dangers faced by civilians in conflict-affected regions like Bajaur, where children playing at home can fall victim to the fallout of armed clashes.