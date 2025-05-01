Ukraine Mandates At Least 5% Share Of Liquid Biocomponents In Gasoline From May 1

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Starting May 1, gasoline sold in Ukraine must contain at least 5% liquid biocomponents.

The corresponding norm is laid down in the amendments to legislation on mandatory Use of liquid biofuels (biocomponents) in the transport sector, Ukrinform reports.

According to the new norm, starting May 1, 2025, the mandatory biofuel component in gasoline shall be no lower than 5%. This includes the use of biobutanol, biogas, biodiesel, bioethanol, biohydrogen, etc. Gasoline with an octane rating of 98 and over, fuel allocated for the needs of the Ministry of Defense, and for creating minimum reserves of oil and petroleum products are exempt from the new rule.

Blending of gasoline with biocomponents is allowed at fuel production sites or wholesale bases with a total capacity of fuel tanks of at least 1,500 cubic meters.

From June 1, 2025, biofuels taken into account for compliance with the regulatory mandatory share of biofuels in gasoline shall meet sustainability criteria.

As reported, the transitional stage for increasing excise duties on fuel kicked off on September 1, 2024. By January 1, 2028, the excise duty on gasoline will reach EUR 359 per 1,000 liters, EUR 330 on diesel fuel, and EUR 250 on liquified gas.