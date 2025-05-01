Ukrainian Arms Producers Get 15 Preferential Loans

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Fifteen 15 Ukrainian defense firms have already received preferential loans aimed on their development.

Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Hanna Hvozdiar reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

“PUMB has issued another UAH 185 million to three defense manufacturers - these are four loans from this bank and 15 loans in total, issued within the framework of the program run by the Ministry for Strategic Industries,” the report says.

Hvozdiar recalled that under the preferential lending program, defense companies can annually receive up to UAH 100 million for working capital (up to 3 years) and up to UAH 500 million for investment (up to 5 years).

For the confidentiality and security of arms manufacturers, loans are issued by banks licensed to deal with classified data. Currently, these are Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, PUMB, and MTB.

"This is important support for private manufacturers who lack working capital for the development of new models of weapons and military equipment, expansion of operations, and scaling of capacities, in order for our military to get their products quicker," the deputy minister added.

As reported, Ukraine's defense companies received UAH 463 million in preferential loans in January-March 2025.