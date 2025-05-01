Turkiye's Foreign Trade Hits $54 Bn In March 2025
The ministry stated that Turkiye's exports rose by 3.4 percent compared to the same month in 2024, reaching $23.415 billion. Imports also showed a modest increase of 2.2 percent, totaling $30.610 billion.
For the first quarter of 2025, Turkiye's total foreign trade volume amounted to $153.134 billion, marking a continued trend of growth compared to the same period in the previous year.
Between January and March 2025, exports increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year to $65.323 billion. Meanwhile, imports saw a 4.5 percent rise, reaching $87.811 billion.
The ministry also provided a summary of last year's figures. In 2024, Turkiye's total foreign trade turnover reached $606.055 billion. During the year, exports climbed by 2.4 percent to $261.855 billion, while imports declined by 5 percent to $344.020 billion.
