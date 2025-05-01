Azercell Takes Part In ADA Employability Week 2025
The initiative was designed to help students navigate the evolving labor market, strengthen their professional competencies, and broaden career prospects.
Throughout the week, experts from various departments at Azercell conducted engaging training sessions on multiple topics, including emotional intelligence, an overview of the telecommunications industry, interview preparation, business ethics, innovation and entrepreneurship, and personal brand development.
In addition, representatives from Azercell's Human Capital Management Department provided students with valuable insights into the company's recruitment and selection process, as well as current career and internship opportunities.
As a key outcome of the program, top-performing students will be invited to join Azercell's summer internship program. The selected candidates will be announced at the official closing ceremony, scheduled to take place at ADA University on May 2.
