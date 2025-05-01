403
Commission: 434 Individuals Stripped Of Kuwaiti Citizenship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee on Kuwaiti citizenship announced on Thursday the stripping citizenship of 434 individuals prior to referral to cabinet.
The decision was made during the committee's meeting on Thursday chaired by Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
The Ministry of Interior revealed to KUNA that five individuals lost their Kuwaiti citizenship according to articles 10 and 11 of the citizenship law, due to dual citizenships.
The commission also stripped 275 individuals of their citizenship as they have obtained it through forgery, fraud, and those who attained the document via affiliation.
According to article 13, clause four, one person (of a Kuwaiti mother) was stripped of citizenship, citing the state's higher interest.
Similarly, 16 cases who obtained their citizenship through recognition of valuable services, has their citizenship stripped as per article 13 clause four.
Some 137 individuals had their citizenship taken for the country's higher interest according to article 13, clause four, and those who obtained it via affiliation. (end) ajr
