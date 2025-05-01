Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Report 2025 | Forecast To Reach $13.4 Billion By 2034 | Reimbursement Support And Technological Innovation Drive Growth At A CAGR Of 9.20%
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|133
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$13.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence and high economic burden of allergic diseases
3.2.1.2 Growing pollution levels and rise in respiratory disorders
3.2.1.3 Rise in funding for allergy diagnostics companies
3.2.1.4 Pediatric allergy awareness
3.2.1.5 Technological advancements in new products
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of allergy diagnostic instruments
3.2.2.2 Limited awareness of allergic diseases
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 U.S.
3.4.2 Europe
3.5 Future market trends
3.6 Technological landscape
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Value chain analysis
3.10 Innovations in allergy diagnostics and management
3.11 The future of food allergy diagnosis
3.12 AI-enhanced allergy diagnostics
3.13 Gap analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Company market share analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product and Service, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Services
5.3 Consumables
5.4 Instruments
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Test Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 In Vivo
6.2.1 Skin prick tests
6.2.2 Intradermal skin tests
6.2.3 Other in vivo test types
6.3 In Vitro
6.3.1 IgE-based allergy tests
6.3.2 IgG-based allergy tests
6.3.3 Other in vitro test types
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Allergen, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Inhaled allergens
7.3 Food allergens
7.4 Drug allergens
7.5 Other allergens
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Hospitals-based laboratories
8.3 Diagnostic laboratories
8.4 Other end use
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 AgnitioST
10.2 bioMerieux
10.3 Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)
10.4 Eurofins Scientific
10.5 EUROIMMUN
10.6 Excelsior Bio-System
10.7 HollisterStier Allergy
10.8 HYCOR Biomedical
10.9 Lincoln Diagnostics
10.10 Med Phar Enterprise
10.11 Neogen Corporation
10.12 Omega Diagnostics
10.13 REGA BIOTECHNOLOGY
10.14 SGS TAIWAN
10.15 Siemens Healthineers
10.16 Stallergenes Greer
10.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific
