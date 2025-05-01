Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Report 2025 | Forecast To Reach $13.4 Billion By 2034 | Reimbursement Support And Technological Innovation Drive Growth At A CAGR Of 9.20%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At-home and Point-of-Care Allergy Testing Gain Traction as Consumers Seek Convenient Health Solutions Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Diagnostics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Allergy Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 5.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 13.4 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 9.20%.

The rising prevalence of allergic conditions, including asthma, allergic rhinitis, food allergies, and eczema, continues to fuel the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. As allergies become increasingly common across diverse age groups, the need for precise, fast, and accessible diagnostic methods is accelerating worldwide. The growing awareness about early allergy detection and management is encouraging patients to seek timely diagnosis, while healthcare providers are leveraging advanced tools to ensure accurate assessments.

Additionally, the healthcare industry's shift toward value-based care models and personalized treatments is further supporting the allergy diagnostics landscape. Technological innovations, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and molecular diagnostics, are making allergy testing more accurate and efficient. At-home and point-of-care allergy testing options are also witnessing significant uptake as consumers seek convenient ways to manage their health. Supportive government reimbursement frameworks are playing a crucial role in increasing patient access to these advanced diagnostics. Furthermore, the surge in personalized immunotherapy and targeted allergy management is boosting demand for reliable and tailored diagnostic solutions, enabling healthcare professionals to deliver patient-specific treatment plans.

The allergy diagnostics market is segmented into services, consumables, and instruments, with services emerging as the leading category. The services segment generated USD 2.8 billion in 2024 and continues to dominate, largely driven by the high cost of advanced diagnostic equipment and the lack of in-house diagnostic infrastructure in many healthcare facilities. Hospitals and clinics frequently outsource allergy testing to specialized laboratories, allowing them to offer comprehensive allergy diagnostics without the burden of capital investment in expensive equipment. Outsourcing not only enhances the availability of allergy testing services but also improves diagnostic accuracy and efficiency for providers. The growing popularity of telemedicine is also playing a pivotal role as more patients seek remote consultations with allergy specialists, further driving the demand for outsourced diagnostic services.

The market is also segmented by test type into in vivo and in vitro diagnostics, with in vivo testing generating USD 3.5 billion in 2024. In vivo tests remain highly preferred for their immediate results and broad allergen detection capabilities, including common triggers such as pollen, dust mites, and food allergens. These tests are often more cost-effective than blood-based in vitro diagnostics, making them especially popular in price-sensitive markets. Their affordability, combined with proven effectiveness, makes in vivo testing a top choice among healthcare providers globally.

The U.S. allergy diagnostics market generated USD 2.2 billion in 2024, with steady growth anticipated over the next decade. The increasing incidence of allergic diseases, including asthma, food allergies, and allergic rhinitis, is significantly driving demand for advanced diagnostic solutions in the country.

