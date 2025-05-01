How Trump Made Japan's Yen Great Again

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO – As Donald Trump makes recessions great again and the dollar a has-been, Japan's yen is developing a safe-haven halo faster than Tokyo's policymakers would like.

The extent to which the US president's trade war is slamming confidence in dollar assets can be seen in the Japanese currency's roughly 10% rally so far this year, trading today at around 144. The yen's rally has also forced the Bank of Japan to abandon long-held plans to raise rates again today (May 1).

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's experience with the first 100 days of the Trump 2.0 presidency has been as chaotic as anyone's. Back in January, Ueda was full-speed ahead with his two-year quest to end Japan's deflation-era policy matrix.

That month, Ueda's team hiked benchmark rates to a 17-year high of 0.5%. A month ago, most economists thought the BOJ would hike rates to 0.75% this week, kicking efforts to exit quantitative easing into higher gear.

Then came Trump's tariffs, which have economists downgrading Japan's prospects in real time. Case in point: factory output across Japan fell 1.1% in March from February as US tariffs slammed manufacturers . The sector is now performing below where it was in 2021 at the height of Covid-19.

It's a reminder, says Moody's Analytics economist Stefan Angrick, that Japanese“manufacturing has gone from bad to worse since the pandemic, grappling with supply-chain disruptions, domestic production hiccups and increased foreign competition.”

Yet, Angrick says,“things will only get more difficult from here” in light of Trump's 25% tax on autos and 24% tariff on Japan.“Although pauses and partial exemptions have provided some temporary relief, Washington's trade threats have significantly complicated the outlook, depressing business and consumer confidence,” he says. This, Angrick notes, means“Japan can't bank on domestic demand to offset the impact of weaker exports.”

Hence, the BOJ's reluctance to continue hiking rates. That's despite Ueda's team downgrading its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast by more than half – to 0.5% from the 1.1% figure it set in January. In its why-we-stood-pat statement on May 1, the BOJ noted that“trade and other policies” hitting overseas growth dominated its decision.

Economists are doing their best to put a brave face on the BOJ's failure to act, even with Japanese inflation well above 3%.