403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombian Stocks Climb After Surprise Rate Cut And Oil Drag
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This report, based on Bolsa de Valores de Colombia data, shows the MSCI COLCAP Index closed at 1,620.8 points. The index rose 0.16% after trading between 1,614.19 and 1,621.46. Investors lifted equities following a shock cut in the policy rate.
Banco de la República cut its key rate to 9.25% from 9.50%, surprising analysts. Traders bought bank and financial stocks soon after the announcement. However, the move raised inflation concerns among some investors.
Total turnover reached COP 118.9 trillion, led by high activity in Ecopetro shares. Ecopetrol alone exchanged COP 25.4 trillion, followed by Bancolombia and Grupo Aval. ETF flows into the MSCI COLCAP product stabilized in late April after modest outflows earlier.
Local fund managers balanced buy orders in financials with trimming energy names. Global markets offered mixed signals. The Dow gained 0.2% and the S&P 500 rose 0.3% following stronger consumer spending.
Europe's Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1%, while Tokyo's Nikkei added 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2% amid renewed trade‐tension worries. Meanwhile, Brent crude fell 1.1%, extending its largest monthly drop since 2021.
Colombia's economy grew just 0.2% in the first quarter, according to official figures. Annual inflation held near 8%, limiting consumer purchasing power. The central bank cited slowing credit growth in its monetary minutes and hinted at further easing if growth stalls.
Colombia's Market Dynamics
Technically, the COLCAP index remains above both its 50-hour and 200-hour moving averages. It found support at 1,614 and faced resistance near 1,622. Tightening Bollinger Bands signal low volatility and a potential breakout.
Investors watched currency moves as well. The peso held near COP 3,830 per dollar, reflecting balanced capital flows. A softer dollar abroad supported regional equity gains.
GEB led gains with an 0.86% rise to COP 11,240. Corficolombiana followed with a 0.68% increase to COP 3,150. Davivienda also advanced 0.64% to COP 8,800, lifted by stronger loan growth.
On the downside, Ecopetrol slid 2.51% to COP 25,100 amid oil's monthly slide. Promigas dropped 2.37% to COP 2,390 on weaker gas‐price forecasts. Grupo Bolívar fell 2.30% to COP 1,768 after lower insurance‐rate renewals.
ISA lost 1.90% to COP 20,500 on project delays, and Bavaria slid 1.75% to COP 2,500 on rising input costs. Investors tracked the rate cut and oil slump as key market drivers.
Traders noted stronger appetite for financials against energy sector caution. Market participants now await U.S. payroll data and Colombia's industrial output report for the next directional signal.
Banco de la República cut its key rate to 9.25% from 9.50%, surprising analysts. Traders bought bank and financial stocks soon after the announcement. However, the move raised inflation concerns among some investors.
Total turnover reached COP 118.9 trillion, led by high activity in Ecopetro shares. Ecopetrol alone exchanged COP 25.4 trillion, followed by Bancolombia and Grupo Aval. ETF flows into the MSCI COLCAP product stabilized in late April after modest outflows earlier.
Local fund managers balanced buy orders in financials with trimming energy names. Global markets offered mixed signals. The Dow gained 0.2% and the S&P 500 rose 0.3% following stronger consumer spending.
Europe's Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1%, while Tokyo's Nikkei added 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2% amid renewed trade‐tension worries. Meanwhile, Brent crude fell 1.1%, extending its largest monthly drop since 2021.
Colombia's economy grew just 0.2% in the first quarter, according to official figures. Annual inflation held near 8%, limiting consumer purchasing power. The central bank cited slowing credit growth in its monetary minutes and hinted at further easing if growth stalls.
Colombia's Market Dynamics
Technically, the COLCAP index remains above both its 50-hour and 200-hour moving averages. It found support at 1,614 and faced resistance near 1,622. Tightening Bollinger Bands signal low volatility and a potential breakout.
Investors watched currency moves as well. The peso held near COP 3,830 per dollar, reflecting balanced capital flows. A softer dollar abroad supported regional equity gains.
GEB led gains with an 0.86% rise to COP 11,240. Corficolombiana followed with a 0.68% increase to COP 3,150. Davivienda also advanced 0.64% to COP 8,800, lifted by stronger loan growth.
On the downside, Ecopetrol slid 2.51% to COP 25,100 amid oil's monthly slide. Promigas dropped 2.37% to COP 2,390 on weaker gas‐price forecasts. Grupo Bolívar fell 2.30% to COP 1,768 after lower insurance‐rate renewals.
ISA lost 1.90% to COP 20,500 on project delays, and Bavaria slid 1.75% to COP 2,500 on rising input costs. Investors tracked the rate cut and oil slump as key market drivers.
Traders noted stronger appetite for financials against energy sector caution. Market participants now await U.S. payroll data and Colombia's industrial output report for the next directional signal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment