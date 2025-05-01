Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With Liberian Director General Of National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority Saygb


2025-05-01 05:00:16
On April 29, Ambassador Yin Chengwu met with Hon. Cyrus Saygb, the Director General of Liberian National Fisheries&Aquaculture Authority. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening practical cooperation in the field of fisheries between China and Liberia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.

