Sleep In Heavenly Peace Welcomes Stanley Black & Decker Executive Jeffrey Doehne To Board Of Directors

Jeffrey Doehne, President of U.S. Retail at Stanley Black & Decker, joins Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Board of Directors, bringing over 20 years of tool industry experience to help further the organization's mission of ensuring no child sleeps on the floor.

Two volunteers use DEWALT drills to put the finishing touches on an SHP headboard.

Tool Industry Leader Jeffrey Doehne Joins Sleep in Heavenly Peace to Help Build Brighter Futures for Children in Need

- Eddie Arnold, SHP Board of Directors ChairPOCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, is proud to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Doehne, President, U.S. Retail at Stanley Black & Decker, to its Board of Directors.Jeffrey Doehne brings more than 20 years of experience in the tool industry to SHP's leadership team. His extensive background in strategic business development and deep connections within the skilled trades industries position him as a valuable asset to the organization's mission. Doehne's expertise will help SHP leverage corporate partnerships for greater social impact, expanding the nonprofit's ability to build and deliver beds to children in need."We are delighted to welcome Jeffrey Doehne to our Board of Directors," said Eddie Arnold, Board of Directors Chairman. "His strategic mindset and extensive industry relationships will be instrumental in scaling our operations and reaching more children. Jeffrey's passion for our mission combined with his corporate leadership experience creates a powerful combination that will help us forge new partnerships and enhance our impact."Doehne expressed enthusiasm about joining the SHP board: "Throughout my career in the tool industry, I've seen firsthand how skills and resources can be channeled to make tangible differences in communities. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built an extraordinary model for addressing a critical but often overlooked need. I'm honored to join this mission and help bridge connections between corporate partners and SHP's vital work ensuring no child sleeps on the floor in our communities."At Stanley Black & Decker, Doehne is responsible for driving U.S. retail growth for the company's iconic brands including DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, CUB CADET and STANLEY. His appointment to the SHP board represents a strategic alignment between corporate expertise and nonprofit mission that will strengthen the organization's capacity to serve children nationwide.Learn more about SHP and its national team at: shpbeds/directory .ABOUTSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Learn more and get involved at shpbeds .

Leigh Ann Dufurrena

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

SHP – From Build to Delivery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.