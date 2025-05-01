403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/CAD Forex Signal Today 30/04: Grinding Sideways (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I would be a buyer of this pair at the 1.40 level, with a stop loss at 1.3850. I would be aiming for the 1.42 level at that point, trailing my stop once we got 50 pips in profit.
- With that being said, this is a market that typically is very choppy and difficult to hang onto.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment