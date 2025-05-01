403
USD/INR Monthly Forecast: May 2025 (Chart)
- During the month of April, we have seen the US dollar get somewhat sideways against the Indian rupee, after pulling back from the ₹88 level previously. The market is currently sitting at the 50 Week EMA, which of course is an indicator that longer-term traders do tend to pay quite a bit of attention to. The ₹85 level seems to be capturing a bit of attention, so it'll be interesting to see where we go from here.
