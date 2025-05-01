Gold Analysis Today 30/04: Strong Move Ahead (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3290 – $3240 – $3180 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3355 – $3400 – $3460 per ounce.
- Sell Gold/USD from the resistance of $3373, with a target of $3280 and a stop-loss at $3420. Buy Gold/USD from the support level of $3248, with a target of $3380 and a stop-loss at $3200.
According to performance across gold trading platforms, despite the sharp decline in gold prices from their recent highs, analysts point to underlying strength in the market, with prices stabilizing above what has now become a key support level. According to some analysts, disappointing US employment data could give momentum to gold, as it gives the Federal Reserve more room to cut interest rates to support a slowing economy. According to the movement of technical indicators, the 14-day RSI returns below the overbought line and has plenty of time to move to the midline, confirming the bullish outlook for gold prices. Conversely, the MACD (12, 26 close) remains in the overbought zone. I still prefer buying gold from every downward level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewDon't forget that the gains in the gold bullion market since the start of trading in 2025 have reached 30 percent, driven by the tensions of US administration policies. Recently, risk aversion has declined slightly, as reports indicate that the US is negotiating trade deals with several countries. However, pessimistic corporate earnings reports this week could lead to a renewed decline in the stock market. Overall, traders will continue to study global economic forecasts amid increasing uncertainty about the impact of the accelerating trade war led by the US, which has boosted demand for gold as a safe haven and led to it recording historical record levels in recent months.Ready to trade our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment