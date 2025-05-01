Gold Analysis Today 30/04: Strong Move Ahead (Chart)



The overall Gold Trend: Bullish.

Today's Gold Support Levels: $3290 – $3240 – $3180 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3355 – $3400 – $3460 per ounce.

Sell Gold/USD from the resistance of $3373, with a target of $3280 and a stop-loss at $3420. Buy Gold/USD from the support level of $3248, with a target of $3380 and a stop-loss at $3200.

Today's gold trading signals update:Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

Since the start of this important trading week, the gold index has been moving within narrow ranges between the support level of $3265 per ounce and the resistance level of $3370 per ounce. Spot gold prices are showing cautious upward stability, awaiting any new developments regarding the global financial markets' discussion of US tariffs, in addition to awaiting the reaction to the release of US economic data led by jobs figures and the US inflation reading favored by the Federal Reserve, for clarity on the future of the US central bank's policies in the upcoming meetings.

Gold market analysts believe that the opportunity for gold prices to rise remains the strongest. In this regard, analysts in the commodities research division at Goldman Sachs expect gold prices to rise even above the company's forecast of $3,700 per ounce, due to "concerns about US governance and the shift towards safe havens." Some gold analyst forecasts indicate the possibility of an actual move towards the historical psychological resistance of $4000 per ounce if global geopolitical and trade tensions continue, which support further buying of gold bullion as a safe haven. Recently, the US Dollar Index rose, making gold more expensive for most buyers due to its price in the US currency Advice:

Traders are advised to monitor the opportunity for gold prices to retreat to consider buying again, but without risk, no matter how strong the trading opportunities.

According to performance across gold trading platforms, despite the sharp decline in gold prices from their recent highs, analysts point to underlying strength in the market, with prices stabilizing above what has now become a key support level. According to some analysts, disappointing US employment data could give momentum to gold, as it gives the Federal Reserve more room to cut interest rates to support a slowing economy. According to the movement of technical indicators, the 14-day RSI returns below the overbought line and has plenty of time to move to the midline, confirming the bullish outlook for gold prices. Conversely, the MACD (12, 26 close) remains in the overbought zone. I still prefer buying gold from every downward level.

Don't forget that the gains in the gold bullion market since the start of trading in 2025 have reached 30 percent, driven by the tensions of US administration policies. Recently, risk aversion has declined slightly, as reports indicate that the US is negotiating trade deals with several countries. However, pessimistic corporate earnings reports this week could lead to a renewed decline in the stock market. Overall, traders will continue to study global economic forecasts amid increasing uncertainty about the impact of the accelerating trade war led by the US, which has boosted demand for gold as a safe haven and led to it recording historical record levels in recent months.

